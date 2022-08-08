Any Star Wars fan will tell you that right now we are immersed in an absolute deluge of storytelling. From the Disney+ series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and of course, the upcoming Andor and Tales of the Jedi. The High Republic books satisfy the craving for long-form multimedia storytelling in a new era while books like Brotherhood, Padawan and The Princess and the Scoundrel fill in gaps with the characters we know and love.

One notable absence in and among the absolute embarrassment of riches that is Star Wars storytelling today is the fact that none of these stories are centered around the characters introduced in the Sequel Trilogy. Though their movies are only between 3-7 years old, and although they were ostensibly the characters meant to bring a whole new generation to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, somehow Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Rose Tico, and Kylo Ren/Ben Solo are all but non-existent in the big tent pole stories we are getting these days — except for a brief appearance by both Rey and Ben Solo in the novel Shadow of the Sith, though arguably that novel wasn't really about either of them.

The exception to this, the one milieu in which this core cast of heroes is allowed to truly take center stage and shine, are the Disney+ LEGO Star Wars specials. Consisting of three short films — Holiday Special, Terrifying Tales, and the recently Summer Vacation — the LEGO Star Wars specials put the characters at the forefront for comedic, holiday-themed adventures that might not be considered technically "canon," but still have an incredible grasp on the heart and message of Star Wars. These specials are also arguably the best way to take the next step forward with these characters and figure out their arcs, before they continue on with more post-The Rise of Skywalker adventures.

Three years after its release, relitigating the issues I had with The Rise of Skywalker doesn't serve much purpose. However, my primary issue with the film as a whole has spilled over beyond the boundaries of that one film, and what that comes down to is the fact that the young characters at the heart of the story, the ones who were meant to be the new generation carrying the legacy forward had their own arcs cut short in service of the generation that came before.

At what is supposed to be the end of her third film, Rey (Daisy Ridley) looks out to the horizon the way Luke (Mark Hamill) did at the start of his trilogy. Yes, the next part of her journey is just beginning, but there is very little recognition for the personal journey she was just supposed to have been on. Finn (John Boyega) is made a general and realizes he is Force sensitive, and not much time is given to either of those life-altering status changes. Not much time is given to Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) at all — the title crawl has more screen time than she does. Ben Solo (Adam Driver) dies and is not mentioned again. The only one whose arc seemed somewhat complete was Poe Dameron's (Oscar Isaac), but even then it arguably leaned too hard on the legacies of others instead of his own.

Which is where the LEGO specials come in.

The first, LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, had the dubious honor of being the one to break the seal on continuing the story with these characters. While most of them were concerned with making sure they set up a post-war Life Day to remember on Kashyyyk, Rey (Helen Sadler) struggled with a far more personal burden. As the last living Jedi Master, the task of training Finn (Omar Miller) has fallen squarely on her. Though they're friends, and she doesn't resent her duty, she is also so freshly out of being enthralled by the Masters who came before her, that she doesn't seem to realize she has the freedom to do things her way.

While LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special doesn't quite go so far as to let the past die completely, it does let the past at least go acknowledged where Rey is concerned. She takes the lessons of the past for what they are. Even though the climax of the special sees her fighting Vader (Matt Sloan) and Palpatine (Trevor Devall) alongside Luke Skywalker (Eric Bauza), what she takes away from all of this is a testament to her own strength and power, independent of anyone who might influence it or take credit for it. It's worth noting her relation to Palpatine goes completely unmentioned, and if there were ever a place to make that joke, it would be in this special. But if the problem with Rey's arc in The Rise of Skywalker was that it stripped her of the agency she fought so hard for in The Last Jedi, then letting her come into her power both as a Jedi and as a teacher for Finn entirely on her own merit was the right way for Holiday Special to course-correct.

The second special, Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales is focused primarily on Poe Dameron (Jake Green) visiting Vader's castle and hearing the three titular terrifying tales from Vader's former servant Vanée (Tony Hale). While Poe's arc is the most complete overall and didn't need as much course correction, he is still given an opportunity to grow as the leader of the remaining Resistance movement in the post-war era, and settle into a leadership role that isn't quite so urgently life and death.

Which brings us to the latest special, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. The short follows the gang as they take a much-needed vacation on the Halycon cruiser. This time around, the special is centered on Finn and it at long last gives him a chance to explore what it is he really wants. He books the vacation for himself and his friends, so they can spend one last trip together before going their separate ways to help rebuild the galaxy. Things obviously don't go to plan when he winds up spending the bulk of his trip by himself. Or not entirely by himself, as he's visited by the ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and General Leia (Shelby Young) to offer him some guidance.

I mentioned above that Finn's dual status as general and Jedi were not given any time to breathe in his live action story. And in fairness, neither are given a ton of time here either as his journey is more of a personal, emotional one. But it's Obi-Wan's declaration that he is there to speak to Finn as a "Jedi in need" that is all the confirmation he seems to need. With this no longer a question that needs any kind of answer, the way it did in Holiday Special, Finn is free to have his emotional journey and reflect on where his friends will go next.

Though their next steps are listed off quickly at the end, that single line of dialogue shows just how well the storytellers understand who these characters are and what matters most to them, no convoluted surprise reveals needed. Rose is off to lead relief missions, while Poe is training X-Wing pilots. As for Rey and Finn the distinction in their respective journey's opens up the storytelling possibilities for both of them beyond the choices they were left with at the end of The Rise of Skywalker.

Finn says he is going in search of others who are Force sensitive like he is, while Rey is headed to the Unknown Regions to search for Jedi Temples. Both are given Jedi paths to follow, but neither is putting their storyline wholly in the other's hands. Rey doesn't have to give up her journey for anyone else's and Finn is able to also charge his own path independent of who he is to other people.

And then, of course, there is Ben Solo, whose arc within the narrative and as far as the audience is concerned unfolds throughout all three specials. Despite being a pretty standard "child of the heroes falls to the dark and must be redeemed" archetype, people couldn't seem to stop treating him like he was all four horsemen of the apocalypse simultaneously. His death immediately after turning back to the light didn't help matters much since death kind of limits the amount of good a person can do.

But because the LEGO specials skew a bit younger, and are far-more lighthearted Ben Solo practically became the comic relief. He was a hardcore Vader fanboy in Holiday Special, who still couldn't resist offering Rey his hand and asking her to join him, and it would have been so easy to just leave it there and have him reprise a similar role in subsequent specials.

Image via Disney+

Instead, Terrifying Tales pulls from Charles Soule's Rise of Kylo Ren comic run and puts a humorous spin on the origin of Ben Solo's fall to the Dark Side, illustrating in 10 minutes how the young Padawan was lured into the Knights of Ren with a promise of power and the chance to meet his full potential. Summer Vacation also checks in with Ben via flashback, this time on a vacation with his parents where he meets a cute girl — and gets to fly the Millenium Falcon, something the movies never gave us — and is generally every bit the broody, awkward yet loving teenage boy his fans knew him to be.

His arc concludes with him appearing as a Force ghost right alongside his mother, giving those distraught at his absence in The Rise of Skywalker the closure we needed all along. Even then, with confirmation that he has passed on into the Force, his story doesn't have to end here. After all, Rey could find all kinds of interesting Force magic in those Temples...even the kind that makes ghosts corporeal.

Nothing, of course, is perfect. Over the course of three specials, we still have woefully little time with Rose Tico (voiced by Tran). But in my eyes, not much plot is a far less egregious sin than a nonsensical one. There is no doubt in my mind that one of these days Rose will get an onscreen story worthy of her. After all, following these specials, it's hard not to see the future of these characters — all of these characters — as bright and full of possibilities.

This, in the end, is why I feel like LEGO Star Wars was the absolute right way to continue these characters stories in a post-Episode IX world. In 45 minutes, no one has time to get bogged down in extensive action scenes, or in the kind of lore that needs to hit just right, so it can have repercussions throughout canon and connect the dots between existing and upcoming stories. By removing the pressures of canon, and the pressure of appealing to as wide an audience as possible at the box office, the LEGO Star Wars specials manage to distill the story right down to the heart of not only who these characters are, but more importantly why we should care about them. Setting up the future of the Sequel trilogy characters becomes much more straightforward when they are given the space to breathe and just be the compelling characters we always knew they were.

LEGO Star Wars has laid out the path, and now we just have to wait and see if the rest of the story will follow it.