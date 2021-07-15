Big news for Star Wars fans and LEGO fans alike, as LEGO has announced the fan-voted new set that will join their LEGO Ultimate Collector’s line-up: The Republic Gunship from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, as well as the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The set was voted for by the fans as the next set to be released, amassing just over half of the vote at 58%.

The new set is made up of 3,292 pieces and is suitable for both new and experienced builders. Accompanying the ship, the set will also contain LEGO Star Wars Minifigures Jedi Master Mace Windu and a Clone Trooper Commander.

The set was created by veteran designer Hans Schölmer who previously designed the iconic UCS Millenium Falcon and UCS A-wing, and has designed a total of 37 LEGO sets. LEGO is no stranger to crafting sets for the Star Wars franchise, as they have created over 150 sets for the prequels alone.

There is a lot of excitement from the fans surrounding this piece, and rightfully so, as it will make for a fun challenge to build, as well as a great display afterward. The piece is very detailed and accurate in appearance to that of the gunship from the movie. It boasts 74cm wings and has free-swinging doors on either side, which gives it some of the largest moving parts in LEGO Star Wars history. When discussing the new set, Creative Lead Jens Kronvold Frederiksen had this to say:

“Our fans are always coming up with concepts and ideas for the LEGO Star Wars range – so it was great to give them the opportunity to let their voices be heard and choose the next UCS set. There is always an enormous responsibility to deliver a quality design, and the set that Hans has crafted is a triumph, particularly the size. We knew our fans would want to display this model but we didn’t want to compromise on the scale versus the ability to exhibit it. I can’t wait to see how the fans incorporate the set into their Star Wars collections.”

It is important to note that there was a slight hiccup with packaging this product - some of the packages and instructions have the Galactic Empire logo on them instead of the Galactic Republic logo. Thankfully this doesn’t affect the actual model and it’s a minor issue that LEGO Group is quickly looking to resolve.

The UCS Star Wars Republic Gunship LEGO set (75309) will be released on August 1 for $349.99. It will be available for purchase here. Check out an unboxing video of the new set, as well as photos of the Republic Gunship below.

