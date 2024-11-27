The holidays are right around the corner, and LEGO Star Wars knows just how to celebrate. Disney has announced that more content from the galaxy far, far away is coming to YouTube Kids. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is already available for streaming on the franchise's channel on the platform. But next month will feature the arrival of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. The recent miniseries features a young character finding a powerful artifact that allows him to visit iconic locations and characters from the Star Wars franchise — with a twist.

As the second season of The Mandalorian aired on Disney+ a few years ago, the company decided to have some fun with The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. The events of the animated presentation weren't canon to the film series, allowing the studio to make wild choices when it comes to the premise of the special. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films.

The story was a bit different when it came to turning LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy into a reality. Showrunners Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit were given creative freedom to explore different corners of the galaxy far, far away. With cast members such as Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, and Mark Hamill himself, it was easy for the miniseries to capture the imagination of even the most devoted fans of the franchise.

What Is Next for 'Star Wars'?

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy are entertaining offerings that allow the entire family to enjoy stories for the youngest members of the audience, and the franchise is ready to make the jump to lightspeed with a range of upcoming titles. The premiere of Skeleton Crew and a second season of Andor are coming to Disney+ across the next few months. After that, the franchise is will return to the big screen with the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu. In the meantime, the LEGO Star Wars stories will ensure families have a wonderful time over the upcoming holidays.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is coming to YouTube Kids on December 5, but you can read our review right now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

