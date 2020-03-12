‘LEGO Super Mario’ Is Here to Brighten Your Day with New Hands-On, Off-Screen Game

Nintendo’s Super Mario has long been a video game icon, an on-screen sprite who has leapt, and flown, and brick-smashed his way to coins, power-ups, and princesses. But now, thanks to a collaboration between Nintendo and long-time hands-on game company LEGO, fans everywhere will get a chance to bring the pint-sized plumber out into the real world.

LEGO Super Mario looks to be a sort of suped-up electronic board game that brings everything you know and love about the video game franchise off of the screen. It’s a combination of Nintendo’s amiibo tech and their hands-on DIY “Labo” approach to gaming. LEGO Super Mario uses an electronic Super Mario figure, complete with expressive eyes and a display screen mounted on his chest, who you can move through a customizable level made of LEGO bricks and interactive pieces, like pipes, lava floors, and coin bricks. The Bluetooth-connected figure sports a countdown to time just how long players have to get Mario through the level and gather as many coins as possible along the way without getting taken out by the enemies who get in the way.

Like many of Nintendo’s recent innovations, it’ll be hard to wrap our heads around the full extent of this game until we get our hands on it, but there seems to be quite a bit of customization available with plenty of reactions from Mario himself. Looks like fun! And anything that takes our eyes off the screen is a welcome addition.

Check out the first look at LEGO Super Mario below: