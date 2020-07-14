This Crazy LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System Set Is Definitely Not Cake

Say, do you feel like having a Nostalgia Explosion? As part of their ongoing Super Mario line, LEGO has announced a brand new set: The Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES, itself. You can straight up build a classic toy out of another classic toy, making this objectively the Inception of LEGO sets. And just thinking about building an NES brick by LEGO brick makes my nostalgic inner child simply shake in delight.

The kit will contain all of the bricks needed to craft an immaculately accurate rendering of a Nintendo Entertainment System. It also includes “a controller with a connecting cable and plug and even an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking feature” — all made out of GD LEGO bricks! Plus — and this might be the piece de resistance, pun fully intended — it comes with the materials needed to build a delightfully retro 80s-leaning CRT television set that has an 8-bit LEGO mario on it, and boy does that take me back to lying on a carpet-covered basement floor drinking grape juice and playing NES all day. Finally, if you happen to “scan an included action brick with LEGO Mario from the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course,” you can even interact the on-screen LEGO Mario and watch him play a small-scale LEGO version of the classic game! To paraphrase Mario himself: “Wahoo!”

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System costs $229.99 and is available August 1, 2020. Check out LEGO’s delightful video below, and see how you can play “with power and bricks” (a slogan that, while an understandable riff on the classic Nintendo slogan, makes me legit LOL everytime). Find out more about the product and throw it on your wishlist here. For more in the world of toys, check out this enormous X-Men action figure.

