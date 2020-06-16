‘LEGO Super Mario’ Full Set Including 8 New Expansions Revealed with Release Date

Back in March, we brought you the first look at Nintendo and The LEGO Group’s new hands-on, interactive LEGO Super Mario game. While the last few months have felt like a lifetime, the wait is almost over for the full set, which arrives later this summer and will feature eight collectible expansions. The LEGO Group today revealed the full product portfolio for the new LEGO Super Mario, an entirely new play experience, launching August 1st.

Through a unique partnership with Nintendo, LEGO Super Mario aims to reinvent the way people interact with the beloved Super Mario in the physical world. In addition to the Mario Starter Course (which you can pre-order here) that was revealed alongside two Expansion Sets in April, the Expansion Set line-up includes: The Guarded Fortress Expansion Set, the Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set, the Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set, the Desert Pokey Expansion Set, the Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set and the Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set.

Ten collectible enemy characters are also available in blind bag Character packs, each containing a buildable character and action tag to play with. Every Expansion Set and collectible Character is intended to be used with the Adventures of Mario Starter Course for an enhanced play experience. More details follow below, along with the new video showing off all eight new expansion sets:

Expand your levels and discover new ways to play with 8 new Expansion Sets featuring Yoshi, King Boo, Thwomp and more! The LEGO Super Mario adventure begins on 1st August

The LEGO Group today revealed the full product portfolio for its LEGO Super Mario experience. Fans can expand on the LEGO Super Mario range announced in April with a whole new range of Expansion Sets, collectible Character Packs and Power-Up Packs. The result of a unique partnership with Nintendo, LEGO Super Mario will reinvent the way people interact with Super Mario in the physical world. The products announced today give fans the chance to build Mario’s house, search for treasure hidden by Toad, and defeat a Koopa Troopa in the Guarded Fortress. And of course that’s not all!

The partnership was announced earlier this year, and in April the fun-packed Adventures with Mario Starter Course was revealed alongside two Expansion Sets. The Starter Course is key to unlocking the entire play, being the only set to feature the interactive LEGO Mario figure that collects coins in game levels created with LEGO bricks. LEGO Super Mario brings new interactivity and gameplay to the traditional LEGO brick experience.

All sets come with their own series of unique challenges and characters for fans to play with, or to play against friends. In addition to the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set and Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set announced in April, the Expansion Set line-up includes: the Guarded Fortress Expansion Set, the Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set, the Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set, the Desert Pokey Expansion Set, the Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set and the Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set.

Also announced today are ten collectible enemy characters that are available in blind bag Character Packs, adding that extra level of excitement. Each pack will contain a buildable character and action tag to play with – it could be a Paragoomba, Fuzzy, Spiny, Buzzy Beetle, Bullet Bill, Bob-omb, Eep Cheep, Blooper, Urchin or Peepa!

Every Expansion Set and collectible Character is made to be used with the Adventures with Mario Starter Course, for an enhanced play experience. The entry point set features seven action bricks for different interactions with the LEGO Mario figure, which has LCD screens in its eyes, mouth and belly to display instant reactions to movement, color and action bricks. In May, the LEGO Group and Nintendo also announced a series of Power-Up Packs – including Cat Mario and Builder Mario – to help boost gameplay with a variety of suits for LEGO Mario that each reveal new features and powers.

“With today’s announcement, 16 LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs,” said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo Co., Ltd. “Each player’s preferences and imagination are different. By adding already owned LEGO bricks onto the Starter Course, and different LEGO Super Mario expansion sets, we hope that people can create various different Mario worlds and continue enjoying them indefinitely.”

“The reaction to LEGO Super Mario has been incredible,” said Jonathan Bennink, Digital Design Lead on LEGO Super Mario, the LEGO Group. “Super Mario is such an icon – and fans have been highly anticipating the release of the full details of the product line. Our entire range – from the Starter Course to the Power Up Packs, through to the Expansion Sets and Character Packs – have been built to bring Super Mario, his friends – and his enemies – to life. We love how creative Nintendo and LEGO fans are, and can’t wait for them to unleash their imaginations in how they interact with Super Mario in the real world.”

Fans will also love the free LEGO Super Mario app created by the LEGO Group, a supporting feature to further enhance the physical play experience. It keeps track of scores to encourage continuous rebuilding, as well as providing digital building instructions with zoom and rotate viewing tools to make building easier, suggestions of other creative ways to build and play, and a safe forum to share ideas with friends.

The full LEGO Super Mario assortment will launch August 1st 2020, but fans can pre-order the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course on www.LEGO.com and from select leading retailers around the world now (subject to availability).

Full product list and pricing:

Starter Course

o 71360 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Adventures with Mario Starter Course (59,99 USD/EUR)

Expansion sets

o 71362 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR)

o 71363 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Desert Pokey Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

o 71364 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

o 71365 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

o 71366 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

o 71367 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set (29,99 USD EUR)

o 71368 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (69,99 USD/EUR)

o 71369 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (99,99 USD/EUR)

o 71376 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (39,99 USD/EUR – available only with select retailers)

o 71377 – LEGO® Super Mario™ King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR- available only with select retailers)

Power-up Packs

o 71370 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Fire Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

o 71371 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

o 71372 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Cat Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

o 71373 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Builder Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

Character Packs

o 71361 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Character Packs (4,99 USD/3,99 EUR)