Though it premiered in 2005, American mockumentary sitcom The Office has remained a cultural touchstone for many, creating household names out of Steve Carrell, John Krazinski, Mindy Kaling, and Rainn Wilson to name only a few members of the wildly talented ensemble cast. Since ending in 2013, it has remained in the public consciousness through merchandise, memes, GIFs, and now through tiny plastic bricks. Thanks to LEGO Ideas fan designer Jaijai Lewis, fans can finally own their own tiny version of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Lewis first created Lego The Office on LEGO Ideas in 2015, and continued to reshape its designs from 2019, until at last it was approved in 2020.

Lewis shared that he's been a fan of The Office for several years and thought of creating a Lego inspired by the show, in line with the toy company's 2014 release of The Big Bang Theory set. "In 2014 I heard LEGO was releasing a set for ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and thought it was a great idea. I really hoped at that time they would make one for my favorite show, ‘The Office’. Sometime later I decided to try to make one myself."

Consisting of 1,164 LEGO pieces, the set includes many distinct references from the show, including Michael Scott’s "World's Best Boss" mug, a letter and engagement ring for Pam Beesly, Jim Halpert's teapot, Michael's screenplay "Threat Level Midnight," Dwight Schrute's weapons, and Kevin Malone's chili pot. Of course, a LEGO figure of Angela's cat Garbage is also included, along with Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Toby Flenderson, Meredith Palmer, Darryl Philbin, Kelly Kapoor, Creed Bratton, Phyllis Lapin Vance, and Stanley Hudson.

Image via Lego

Based on the BBC's series of the same name, the Emmy Award-winning NBC show The Office is known for its hilarious documentation of the typical workplace. Its long-standing appeal to viewers extends to kids, adults, and especially those who have worked in an office setting. Lewis, a proud fan, spoke about his love for the comedy show: “For me, it’s a show I go to for comfort. It’s hilarious, relatable and heartwarming. I’ve heard from thousands of supporters over the years that during moments of hardship, they will watch it to lift their spirits."

The Office set is available for pre-order online and in select locations. While you wait for the set to be released, you can watch this compilation of Jim pranking Dwight: