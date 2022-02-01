Get ready to wield the power of Thor with a new Mjölnir LEGO set. In celebration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’ Infinity Saga, LEGO is releasing a premium display set of Thor’s Hammer (item number 76209), although lightning bolts and Asgardian strength are not included.

Measuring 18 inches (46 centimeters) high and 11.5 inches (29 centimeters) wide, the new model reproduces the MCU version of Mjölnir. This magic hammer grants the powers of the God of Thunder to those who are worthy. With 979 pieces, the new set starts as a challenging puzzle and ends up as a beautiful model you can add to your MCU collection.

The complete model also has a secret opening where you can store the extra goodies that come with LEGO’s new set. The set comes with a small LEGO minifigure of Thor holding his hammer and mini-models of treasures kept into Odin’s vault, as shown in the Thor film trilogy. Among the mini treasures kept inside the hammer are the fake Infinity Gauntlet, the Tesseract used by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to invade New York, and the Odin’s Fire that brought Surtur (voiced by Clancy Brown) back to life.

Thor was made famous in the MCU with Chis Hemsworth playing the role of the Asgardian hero. Hemsworth will be back to the part later this year when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters. Inspired by Jason Aaron's run on “The Mighty Thor” comics, Love and Thunder will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) claiming the hammer and transforming into the God of Thunder, as a new villain called Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) threatens the whole universe. In the comic books, the villain is in a bloody crusade to wipe out every god from the universe, which might explain why Russell Crowe is reportedly joining the film as Marvel’s version of Zeus.

After his excellent work on Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is back to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Karen Gillan as Nebula. It’s also expected for Hemsworth’s Thor to show up in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as the two franchises are now deeply intertwined.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8th. LEGO’s Thor’s Hammer set is currently available for pre-order through this link. The set costs $99.99, and shipping is expected to start on March 1st. Check out images of the set below.

