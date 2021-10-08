As Céline Dion once sang, "Every night in my dreams / I see you, I feel you..." But I'm not pining for young love that tragically drowned because I couldn't make enough space on my floating door. No, I'm distantly dreaming of the newly announced LEGO Titanic. ("Jack, I want you to build me like one of your French girls...")

At the time of its fateful first and last journey, the RMS Titanic was the largest ship ever built. So it's fitting that LEGO's version of history's most famous passenger liner will also be one of the largest Lego set the company has ever created. Coming in at a mindboggling 9,090 pieces, this behemoth 1:200 scale model spans 53 inches, a new record for the Danish toy giant.

The sheer size of the set allows for a showcase of the ship's luxuriousness. Inside the hull, there are many interior rooms to build, including a six-deck grand staircase, smoking lounge, and dining saloon for the first-class passengers. There's also a representation of the cutting-edge engine room in the lower decks, with interconnected mechanisms in play, including piston engines that turn when you spin the propellers and anchors and masts that can be adjusted with tension. In a morbid but fitting touch, you can pull the Titanic apart at the center (or at other segments) to see the details of the multi-tiered cross-section.

RELATED: 'Titanic' Is Crashing on Netflix this October

“Designing the LEGO Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date," LEGO design master Mike Psiaki said in a press release. "We know brick builders and ship enthusiasts of all ages will love building the set and displaying it in their homes.”

LEGO Titanic will be available for preorder starting November 1, with the set going properly on sale on November 8 at LEGO Stores and Lego.com. Unsurprisingly, you're going to have to have Caledon Hockley-esque pocketbooks to afford this epic model. LEGO Titanic retails for $629.99 (which is legitimately within the low-end price range of what it actually cost to take a transatlantic cruise). Check out more of LEGO's massive Titanic set (item number 10294) below.

KEEP READING: LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors Edition is the Next Best Thing to Receiving an Acceptance Letter from Hogwarts

Share Share Tweet Email

Cary Joji Fukunaga on Adapting Stanley Kubrick's Beloved 'Napoleon' Project: "It's Happening" Bonaparte. Napoleon Bonaparte.

Read Next