If you’re broke and can’t afford a painting created by Vincent van Gogh (how déclassé of you), LEGO has the next best thing. The legendary toy creators have announced their plans to team up with New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) to bring LEGO fans an experience like they’ve never had before. Now, with a little elbow grease and patience - along with $169.99 - you can wow your friends and family with the LEGO version of van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”

Originally painted in 1889, the famed artist gazed out of his window at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy, France to create his visually stunning masterpiece. He was at the asylum after checking himself in following the famous self-removal of his left ear. During his time there, van Gogh stared and dreamed into the night sky outside his window, subsequently creating this incredible piece of post-impressionist work. Since it debuted at MoMA in 1935, it’s been a must-see stop for visitors exploring the hallways and corridors of the museum. The dramatic scene can be spotted on postcards, stamps, and even in its own room at the Van Gogh exhibition, which gives visitors an immersive viewing experience surrounding the masterful artist’s creations. With all of these displays of the fan favorite piece, it’s no surprise as to why LEGO has chosen to make their own version.

The original idea came from a Hong Kong based LEGO aficionado and PhD student named Truman Cheng, who submitted his genius idea via the LEGO ideas platform. The attention to detail is what really wows with the new build. A three-dimensional color explosion takes front and center, forming a large version of the painting itself. Yellows, oranges, and blues swirl together as the stars illuminate the town below. A small platform juts out from the bottom right side of the piece on which a tiny LEGO van Gogh, complete with fiery red hair, a beard, and a scowl, works diligently on a tiny version of “The Starry Night,” giving you not one, but two sizes of the timeless classic to either hang on the wall or display standing up right.

Want to get your hands on this van Gogh LEGO set? If you’re a LEGO VIP or a MoMA member, the piece will open to you on May 25 here. Don’t hold either of those prestigious titles? You’ll need to wait for one extra week to snag the set when it lands on the global market June 1, which you can do here. Set your alarm to pick up your very own buildable version of van Gogh’s iconic masterpiece and welcome the post-impressionist painter and his work into your home.

