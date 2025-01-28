It's a well-known complaint that most book-to-movie adaptations fail to do justice to the original story, yet Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy defies the odds. Considered great even by the most nitpicking fans, these films remain popular decades later. Sure, there are changes (after all, J.R.R. Tolkien's novels had to be cut down to be a reasonable length), but the films maintain the spirit of the books. Yet there are a few confusing changes made to the story for the films, including a moment in The Lord of the Kings: The Return of the King when Legolas (Orlando Bloom) kills Gríma Wormtongue (Brad Dourif).

Lord of the Rings is not a particularly dark fantasy. It has clearly defined heroes and villains, and the heroes always take the noble path, which is why Legolas' violent action here is somewhat unexpected. However, with limited options, he has a clear reason to shoot to kill. Considering that there is a war going on and that Wormtongue chose to help Sauron, there is a grim logic to Legolas killing him, but there is more to it than that. In the same scene, Théoden (Bernard Hill) tries to call on Wormtongue's better nature, hoping to redeem him. However, as the best distance fighter, Legolas has to make a quick decision, and he rightly determines that Wormtongue must die.

Why Does Legolas Kill Wormtongue?