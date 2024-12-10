Lord of the Rings fans are preparing for the release of the newest film, The War of the Rohirrim, which is due in U.S. theaters this weekend after opening in international markets to only $2 million. Tolkien fans have also been eating well this year thanks to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the Prime Video series that just aired its second season a few months ago and earned a “certified fresh” 84% score from critics and a 60% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Iron Studios is paying tribute to the older days of the franchise by releasing a new Legolas figure based on Orlando Bloom’s appearance in the classic films from Peter Jackson. The figure is 1/10 size and retails for $279.99, launching in the third quarter of 2025 and now available for pre-order.

This is hardly the first figure that Iron Studios has announced from a big franchise of late. The studio also revealed a new figure for one of the most popular superheroes ever, Batman, showing The Dark Knight revealing his identity with his cape and cowl hung over him while he sits on a throne. Iron Studios also dropped two new X-Men ‘97 figures, one of Cyclops and one of Magneto, which comes in the wake of X-Men ‘97 Season 2 not being on Marvel’s 2025 release schedule. Iron Studios also appealed to its video game fans by dropping a new Tomb Raider figure of Lara Croft, which comes not long after it was announced that Game of Thrones veteran Sophie Turner would play Lara Croft in the upcoming live-action series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Who Stars in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ Animated Movie?

Succession veteran Brian Cox plays the lead role of Helm in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, with Gaia Wise portraying Hèra and Mirando Otto playing Éowyn. The film is confirmed to be set 183 years before the events of Peter Jackson’s first film, which is after Rings of Power. The Prime Video spin-off series is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. Kenji Kamiyama directed The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim with a script from Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Phoebe Gittins, Art Papageorgeiou, and Phillipa Boyens.

The Legolas Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch The Lord of the Rings movies on Max.

WATCH ON MAX