Tony Award-winning play The Lehman Trilogy, written by Italian playwright Stefano Massini ,is set to be made into a high-end TV series, Variety has reported. The series will be produced by Italy’s Fandango and The Apartment, the companies behind HBO’s Elena Ferrante adaptation My Brilliant Friend.

The play is an ambitious retelling of the 163-year rise and fall of the Lehman brothers, three immigrant brothers who arrive in America and found an investment firm. Later, the collapse of their company caused the global financial crisis in 2008.The series will be produced by Lorenzo Mieli of The Apartment which was behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-nominated The Hand of God, and The Young Pope and The New Pope shows. In an official statement, Mieli called the play “a marvelous and contemporary text on the intrinsic failures of a certain form of capitalism.” The producer also noted that it is rare for an Italian play to be celebrated outside European borders. He further added,

"That’s why transforming into a series such a beloved family saga – which is an archetype of the social and financial transformation of a country as well as much of the West – will be an amazing challenge."

Fandango’s Italian producer Domenico Procacci previously lauded Massini for being able to tell so effectively “a story that doesn’t have any Italian elements, since most of it takes place in the U.S.” The play recently won Best play at this year's Tony Awards, as well as awards for Sam Mendes for Best Direction of a Play and Simon Russell Beale for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Image via HBO

RELATED: The 2022 Tony Awards: Nominees in Major Categories

Playwright Ben Power, who adapted the show that made its debut at London’s National Theatre in 2018, said, “This play was written as a hymn to the city of New York but, like the Lehman Brothers themselves, our show started thousands of miles away. The Lehman Trilogy also won awards for the best scenic design and the best lighting of a play.

Here’s the synopsis for The Lehman Trilogy: