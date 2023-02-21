With Season 2 of Shadow and Bone on the horizon, a recently released sequel to her Ninth House book series titled Hell Bent, and a Ninth House television show in the works, Leigh Bardugo has a lot of irons in the fire. We spoke with her recently about her Hell Bent, the second book in her Alex Stern book series. Back when the first book, Ninth House, came out in October 2019, the paranormal fantasy novel earned praise from authors like Stephen King, Lev Grossman, Charlaine Harris, and more. However, at that time, Bardugo was primarily known for her work as the author of the Grishaverse novels like Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, books marketed as young adult novels.

When Ninth House made its debut, some readers felt that the adult themes in Bardugo's books came as a shock. For those coming from the Grishaverse, themes of sexual assault, gore, and violence were new concepts for work from Bardugo. So, that started a conversation about adding trigger warnings to Ninth House, which ultimately did not come to fruition. With the second installment to the series, we spoke with Bardugo about her stance on including trigger warnings in her novels.

"There was a real big dust up before Ninth House came out about whether it should have trigger warnings on it. And I have really two feelings about that. My feeling at the time was, if you're going to put trigger warnings on my book, then they need to be on every book. Because I think it's very interesting the kind of books that people call for trigger or content warnings on and the books that they seem to give a pass. And I do feel that that is sometimes a gendered conversation. I have literally never seen somebody call for a trigger warning on a Stephen King book, for instance."

But speaking more to the point of triggers, Bardugo elaborated:

"I really was thinking about this and the validity of this, but if you research trigger warnings, even the most cursory research will show you that they don't work. That in fact, trigger warnings are more likely to be damaging to people with PTSD and trauma. And once you know that, you have to start questioning what people are calling for when they call for trigger warnings. If there are things in books that make you uncomfortable, that's fine. You should absolutely, I think, have resources available to you where you can find the things that make you uncomfortable. But that is very different from being triggered or being thrown into a state of having to deal with past trauma."

The author explained that while there were certainly discomforting moments in her books, which are often defined as "dark fantasy" or "dark academia," those disturbing elements are a natural part of the universe and the discomfort is a part of the reading process.

Bardugo also addressed the changing trends and outlook on reading and what people look for in the books they read:

"I think there's been an increase in the way that people read, where there's almost a... It's as if they're filling out a menu. I want this trope and this trope, and I want this amount of spice and I want this kind of... And I'm going to put this order in, and I'm going to get exactly what I want back. And again, if that is the reading experience you want, there are a lot of ways to have that reading experience. But that is not what I'm personally seeking out, and that's not necessarily the reader that I'm writing for."

A Different Set of Expectations

She continued to add that Ninth House and, by proxy, the Alex Stern series, establishes very quickly the type of book that the reader is in, with the opening scene of the book involving a group of people divining the stock market based on the innards of a man who has been cut open. Ultimately, she made it clear that people approach her books from different places and with different expectations, but if there was going to be a full trigger warning list, there would need to be one on every page. She went on to say:

"I'm not going to sit here and make prescriptions about trigger warnings or content warnings, I'll just say, if this becomes something that publishing does, it has to be on every single book. And I would be curious to know which things made it through that process, and which got flagged and which didn't, I think would be pretty interesting."

Hell Bent, the second book in the Alex Stern series, is out now.