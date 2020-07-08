Leigh Whannell in Talks to Direct Ryan Gosling’s ‘Wolfman’ as Blumhouse Boards Universal Monster Movie

Well hell the heck yes, my fine horror friends, we are having quite the news day for all things spooky and this might just be the best bit yet. Upgrade and The Invisible Man helmer Leigh Whannell is in talks to direct Ryan Gosling in Universal’s upcoming Wolfman remake, per a report in Deadline.

The report notes that Universal has set Wolfman on the fast-track with Jason Blum‘s horror heavyweight studio Blumhouse boarding the picture to produce alongside Gosling. Whannell will also write the treatment for the film based on an original idea with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Orange Is the New Black) writing the script.

Whannell is a regular collaborator with Blumhouse, having penned and starred in the Insidious franchise (and directing the third installment). His passion project Upgrade was distributed by Blumhouse Tilt (with a TV series followup in the works) and most recently, Whannell, Blumhouse and Universal struck a chord with audiences in Whannell’s The Invisible Man update. That film took home $124 million worldwide on a $7 million budget, effectively relaunching the Universal Monsters franchise in a new horror-centric direction after the so-called Dark Universe fizzled out.

Whannell has a first-look film and TV deal at Blumhouse and the report notes that while Whannell and Gosling have wanted to work together for a while, the filmmaker was initially reluctant to take on the film until Blum and Shuker Blum encouraged him to reconsider. And you certainly can’t blame them after Whannell delivered and then some on his tremendous Invisible Man update. On that note, after seeing the performance he and Elisabeth Moss created, I can’t wait to see what he and Gosling could cook up.

Blumhouse is also currently developing a new take on Dracula with The Invitation and Jennifer’s Body director Karyn Kusama, with her frequent collaborators Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi penning the script.