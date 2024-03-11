The Big Picture Leighton Meester returns to The CW as lead in new series Good Cop/Bad Cop in 2025.

Meester plays a detective in a family of cops, facing drama & cases with procedural elements.

Lack of resources will add to the drama as family dynamics and investigations unfold.

Even though The CW is not particularly known as a network that is overflowing with police procedural series, it looks like this will start to change one title at a time. The network announced today that Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester is returning to the channel as the lead in original series Good Cop/Bad Cop. The comedy and drama series is set to premiere in 2025 on The CW, and it will stream on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Stan in Australia.

Meester will play Lou, a detective that works out of a small Pacific Northwest police force. She'll trade some banter with her brother Henry, who is also a detective. Henry is played by Luke Cook (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). Rounding up the family dynamics is Clancy Brown (Billions) as Henry and Lou's father — who is also the police chief. It's safe to say that family drama will bleed into their cases with some frequency. Considering the title of the series, we know that the siblings will be at odds with each other's approach to criminals when investigating each case.

Good Cop/Bad Cop will use some of the procedural elements we're used to seeing in other shows like Law & Order and One Chicago: Colorful characters, cases with plot twists and the detectives' skills getting challenged at every corner. For this CW series, however, lack of resources will also be an issue, which could add to the drama part of the show. More often than not, lack of equipment, manpower or infrastructure means that a criminal can go free due to an ineffective investigation, and Henry and Lou will certainly have to deal with that.

'Good Cop/Bad Cop' Hails From 'Will & Grace' Writer

Close

The new series is created by John Quaintance, who previously wrote for comedies like Reboot, Will & Grace and Workaholics. Season 1 of Good Cop/Bad Cop is slated to have eight episodes, and filming is scheduled to kick off this Spring in Queensland, Australia. In an official statement, The CW's president of entertainment Brad Schwartz celebrated Meester's return to the network and teased what we can expect from the tone of the series.

“It is really exciting to collaborate with Roku and Stan on this great new series starring Leighton Meester, who we are honored to welcome home to The CW, where she launched her career and made ‘Gossip Girl’ one of the network’s most iconic and successful dramas of all time. Writer John Quaintance and executive producer Jeff Wachtel have created a fun and funny drama full of clever storytelling and irresistible characters that we are confident will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Even though Good Cop/Bad Cop is slated to premiere in 2025, The CW is yet to reveal when exactly the series will premiere within the year.