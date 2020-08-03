‘Leisure Suit Larry’ Is Back for an All-New Dirty-Talkin’ Title, Revealed in First Trailer

Get your pun skills all firmed up because the tongue-in-cheek (and other places) comedy game series is back for another round. (For a primer on Leisure Suit Larry‘s last go-round, do yourself a favor and watch Ezekiel_III‘s streams here.) Details from today’s press release follow below:

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Crazybunch today unveiled the second installment in the acclaimed (and maybe a little infamous) Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams series. Set for release on Windows PC and Mac via Steam and GoG on October 15, 2020, Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice invites players to slip back into the leather pants of self-titled heartthrob and try-hard ladies man Larry Laffer as he sets out to find his true love, the divinely delightful Faith. Now that Larry has become acquainted with the modern age and all of its contemporary gadgets, he must use his smarts — and ignore his desires — as he sets out to settle down — once and for all.

Like its predecessor, Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice features easy-to-learn point-and-click controls, making getting Larry where he needs to be smoother than ever! Players will guide Larry in his self-made boat through various islands, each featuring their own sensual surprises, ultimately leading him to his one true love – the lovely and intelligent Faith! Although Larry can sweet-talk his way through just about any situation, he’ll still run into plenty of perplexing puzzles, eccentric characters, and need to collect a number of useful items — some phallic-shaped, some not.

“Bringing Larry Laffer back to his adoring fans has been a labor of love and something that we’ve not taken lightly,” said Assemble Entertainment CEO Stefan Marcinek. “Crazybunch did an excellent job repositioning Larry in the modern age while retaining the mostly-SFW humor that’s loved and expected in the series. We can’t wait to see what fans think of Larry’s new soaking wet adventure!”

More about Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice

Hey ladies, it’s time to return to Larry-town! This may come as a surprise to some, but I am still going strong! That’s right, I’m a real stamina stallion! I left New Lost Wages, stranded in Cancum, and had prepared to marry my only true love, Faith. But, unforeseen events interrupted us and we’ve become separated again! She is somewhere in the famous, sunny and huge Kalau’a archipelago and I have to find her. Help me — if I don’t find her soon, I think I may burst! No obstacle will keep me away from my beloved, my Faith, not even the wild and untamed islands of Kalau’a. Those lovely island ladies can only distract me for so long as my heart’s compass only points in one direction – Faith! Care to set sail with me as a true pirate and become a real gold digger? Join my crew on this glorious quest — you may just end up soaked to the bone!

Key Features Include:

Explore the Kalaua’a archipelago with all its mysterious and magnificent islands — featuring over 50 beautifully hand-drawn locations

Meet over 40 new and old friends from Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and chat up some fresh new feminine friends

Help Larry solve difficult and exciting (and maybe a little erotic) new riddles and complete quests, providing him with a truly happy ending

Published by Assemble Entertainment and developed by Crazybunch, Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice will launch on Windows PC and Mac via Steam and GoG on October 15, 2020, for $34.99 USD. To learn more, please visit the store page here.

