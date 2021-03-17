Lena Headey returns to the small screen with her newest venture for Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks: Beacon 23. Serving as one of the lead characters, Headey will star as “Aster,” a woman who mysteriously becomes a beacon keeper on a remote lighthouse. She is also set to executive produce through her production company, Peephole Productions. Ready Player One’s Zak Penn joins Headey as creator, executive producer and showrunner, along with Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Outlander’s Ira Steven Behr, Narcos and Hannibal’s Katie O’Connell Marsh, as well as Tina Thor and Elisa Ellis as executive producers.

Based on the book of the same name by Hugh Howey, Beacon 23 follows Halan and Aster as they find themselves trapped at the end of the known universe as beacon keepers. There are responsible for ensuring the safe passage of ships in the 23rd century. Unable to tell if the other is trustworthy, a tense battle of wills unfolds at the edge of space. Howey’s series has five entries, so there is plenty of content and inspiration to draw from for the new small-screen adaptation.

In regards to Headey’s casting, Katherine Pope, Head of Spectrum Originals, said, “We had exactly one person in mind when thinking about who could play Aster — who could bring the strength, the vulnerability and the brilliance to Zak’s complex character? No one but Lena Headey. We couldn’t be more excited to go on this thrill ride with Lena and Zak leading the way.”

Additionally, Dan McDermott, AMC’s President of Original Programming, continued to state, “This is such an exciting casting. Lena is a towering giant in the business, a remarkable and multi-dimensional talent, and to have her as part of this series elevates it in every way.”

There is currently no star set to play Halan opposite Headey at the moment (although we’re certain she could carry both parts if need be). Beacon 23 will mark her return to television after her Emmy-nominated performance as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. Aster seems like the perfectly meaty role to follow up such an impressive character as the former Queen of Westeros. Headey is also set to star in STX Entertainment’s Gunpowder Milkshake alongside Karen Gillan coming out later this year.

Beacon 23 will run exclusively for nine months on Spectrum, and then become an AMC original with a second window across their platforms. No release date has been confirmed, but we will keep you up-to-date on new information. Check out the official synopsis below:

“From creator Zak Penn (Ready Player One, The Avengers), this intimate, suspenseful thriller follows two people whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe. A tense battle of wills unfolds at the edge of space, Halan, the beacon keeper, begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.”

