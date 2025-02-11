Between her prominent roles in projects like Game of Thrones, 300, and both The Purge and Terminator franchises, Lena Headey is a certified badass when it comes to playing powerful leading characters. Headey's time as Cersei Lannister alone showcases her skill at developing a cruel, intimidating screen presence, which is why it's still surprising to learn the actor's legacy on film is as varied as it is compelling. In particular, those searching for Headey's softer side can do no better than Imagine Me & You, the 2005 rom-com that sees Headey trade her crown for a flower shop. Directed by Ol Parker, who later went on to direct Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Imagine Me & You offers the same blend of humor and heartwarming charm, delivering one of the most underrated rom-coms of the early 2000s in the process.

What Is 'Imagine Me & You' About?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Parker's film begins with the wedding of longtime couple Heck (Matthew Goode) and Rachel (Piper Perabo), whose ceremony is fortunate enough to be decorated by Headey's local London florist, Luce. After being unsuccessfully courted by Heck's chauvinistic best friend, Cooper (Darren Boyd), Luce and Rachel subsequently connect during the reception, where Luce helps Rachel escape an uncomfortable encounter with her new husband's equally intolerable boss, Rob (Ben Miles). From there, the two women grow closer following Heck's unsuccessful attempt to play matchmaker with Luce and Cooper, resulting in a slow-burn sapphic love story that is as surprising as it is effortlessly heartwarming.

The gradual intimacy that unfolds between Headey and Perabo's characters is the highlight of Imagine Me & You. From their first scene together where Rachel symbolically loses her ring, the narrative air around the pair is charged with a yearning tension, and the film's dedication to unraveling this unspoken attraction makes it all the more rewarding when Luce and Rachel finally begin exploring their feelings. The pair's date at a soccer game is especially memorable, with Luce tenderly teaching Rachel how to project her inner voice. This technique subsequently resonates on a metaphorical level throughout Imagine Me & You, as Rachel's time with Luce ultimately sends her on her own journey of discovery, one which tears her between Heck's longtime support and the disarming charm of Headey's affectionate florist.

'Imagine Me & You' Offers a Refreshing Comfort Movie for Fans of Sapphic Romance