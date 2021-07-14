She also talks about working with Woody Harrelson on ‘The White House Plumbers’ and why she loved the scripts.

With director Navot Papushado’s (Big Bad Wolves) Gunpowder Milkshake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Lena Headey about being part of the action-packed and violent thriller. During the wide-ranging interview, she talked about what drew her to the material, why she loved the cast, what it was like filming the cool slow-motion tracking shot in the third act, how the cast did as many of the stunts as they could, and more. In addition, Headey talks about what she loves about voicing Evil-Lyn on Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and getting to work with Woody Harrelson on HBO’s upcoming limited series about the Watergate scandal, The White House Plumbers. The five-part series comes from Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, and Frank Rich.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Karen Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother's footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets. The all-star cast also features Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Chloe Coleman, Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Freya Allan.

Image via STX Films

RELATED: New ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Trailer Teams Up Karen Gillan and Lena Headey in Bullet-Ridden Action

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Lena Headey:

How the film is a bunch of women kicking ass and that’s why she wanted to do the movie.

What was it like filming the long slow-motion tracking shot in the third act?

What might surprise people to learn about the making of Gunpowder Milkshake?

How the cast did as many of the stunts as they could.

What she loves about voicing Evil-Lyn and what can she say about Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

What can she say about The White House Plumbers?

What she loves about working with Woody Harrelson on White House Plumbers.

Image via Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Character Posters Feature the Team of Killer Ladies You don’t want to cross their paths.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9322 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub