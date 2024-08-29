Lena Heady has long been a staple of television in Britain and the United States. Known for such iconic TV roles as Cersai Lannister in Game of Thrones, she has lent her talents to numerous movies over the years. Headey has been known to play villains, romantic leads, and complex women navigating dramatic lives. Headey has shown her range in a variety of projects and continues to demonstrate that she is able to portray dynamic characters.

Some movies, like Aberdeen, are character-driven dramas that highlight family relationships. Such movies showcase Headey's ability to be a part of an ensemble while making her character shine. Others, like Ripley's Game, are thrillers that showcase crime-fueled drama with characters stuck in the middle. Each of Lena Headey's best movies demonstrates how diverse she is as an actor, and how at home she is in multiple genres.

10 'The Flood' (2019)

Directed by Anthony Woodley

In The Flood, Lena Headey plays Wendy, a British immigration officer. She is used to mass-rejecting anyone seeking asylum and is known to be dispassionate when it comes to all of her cases. She is offered a high-profile immigration involving a man named Halie's (Ivanno Jeremiah) case and must discern whether he is being truthful in his application for asylum. The story contrasts Halie's perilous journey with the perils of navigating the British immigration system.

Headey brings a lot of humanity to a character who is otherwise incredibly unlikable. The Flood is a commentary on how inhumane the asylum prospect can be for those seeking safety in new countries, and Wendy embodies this as a character. Wendy illustrates just how easy it is to become so jaded by a system that cares so little for actual people. Headey's performance in The Flood is further proof that she can humanize any villain.

9 'Mrs. Dalloway' (1997)

Directed by Marleen Gorris

Mrs. Dalloway is based on the novel of the same name by Virginia Woolf. The story follows a day in the life of Mrs. Clarissa Dalloway (Vanessa Redgrave), the wife of a successful British politician. Lena Headey plays a young version of Sally, Clarissa's former lover who married a successful millionaire. Clarissa and Sally's story is intertwined with the story of Septimus (Rupert Graves) and his wife Rezia (Amelia Bullmore), who are struggling in the aftermath of World War I.

Headey's performance in Mrs. Dalloway is charming. The tension between Clarissa and Sally is what makes the entire story dynamic. These two have a deep history and a deep love for one another, regardless of where they have ultimately ended up in life. Clarissa and Sally's tragic love story is the backbone of the movie. They are an effective example of love that was never allowed to be fulfilled because of the time period in which they lived.

8 The Clothes in the Wardrobe (1993)

Directed by Waris Hussein

The Clothes in the Wardrobe follows Headey as Margaret, a woman about to get married to a man she has no interest in. She has agreed to the wedding to please her mother, Monica (Julie Walters). Margaret's free-spirited friend Lili (Jeanne Moreau) immediately notices that the future bride and groom are no match, and hatches a plan to stop the wedding. The movie was renamed The Summer House when released in the United States.

The Clothes in the Wardrobe gives Headey a chance to showcase her comedic talents against the backdrop of a chaotic romance. This entire story is a testament to the power of friendship, and how necessary friends are. Through Margaret, Headey also captures the complexities of mother-daughter relationships by showcasing just how difficult it can be to simply say no. Ultimately, Margaret is an endearing character who needs permission to put herself first in spite of what those around her tell her to do.

7 'Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book' (1994)

Directed by Stephen Sommers

Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book is the 1994 movie adaptation of the children's book of the same name. The Jungle Book has been adapted several times over the years. In this version, Headey plays Kitty, Mowgli's (Jason Scott Lee) childhood friend and eventual romantic interest. This version of the story is unique for several reasons, one of which is that the animals do not speak to the human characters.

In this version of the story, Mowgli was raised by his widowed English father before being separated from his family by a tiger attack. Throughout the story, as in the original text, Mowgli wrestles with his identity as a human being raised by animals. Kitty is Mowgli's connection to his past. These two are critically important to one another, and their reconnection serves as the backbone of the entire story. They share a common fate and add a new dimension to The Jungle Book.

6 'Laid to Rest' (2009)

Directed by Robert Green Hall

Laid to Rest is an American slasher film by director Robert Green Hall. The story follows "Princess" (Bobbi Sue Luther) who is buried alive and is stalked by a killer named "ChromeSkull". The killer follows Princess as she seeks refuge with a couple, Tucker (Kevin Gage) and Cindy (Headey). Cindy is killed off near the beginning as the mystery of the ChromeSkull killer unfolds. As ChromeSkull stalks his potential victims, he sends videos of his crimes to the authorities.

While Headey's role in Laid to Rest is a minor one, it is essential in this quintessential slasher story. Princess's journey begins with Tucker and Cindy, and she is only able to survive because they shelter her at such a crucial moment. Laid to Rest is also able to maintain its tension and drama through characters like Cindy as Princess attempts to remember the truth about her past while evading a serial killer.

5 'Dredd' (2012)

Directed by Pete Travis

Dredd is an American sci-fi thriller based on the comic strip 2000 AD and its character, Judge Dredd. The story is set in a post-nuclear apocalyptic United States, in a new city called Mega-City One. Mega-City One is a particularly violent city, with thousands of crimes being reported daily. Heady plays "Ma-Ma" Madrigal, a former prostitute turned kingpin and drug lord. She is the only supplier of a new and addictive drug known as "Slo-Mo".

Headey harnesses her ability to play dynamic villains in Dredd. Her character is one who seems at the end of her rope. Ma-Ma has clearly spent so many years building up her criminal empire, and it is obviously only a matter of time before someone comes along and takes her place. Dredd features a villain who is less concerned with causing chaos and more concerned with protecting everything she has built in this post-apocalyptic wasteland.