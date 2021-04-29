Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has joined The White House Plumbers, HBO’s upcoming limited series about the Watergate scandal. Headey will join a growing cast that includes Domnhall Gleeson, Woody Harrelson, and Justin Theroux. The five-part series comes from Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, and Frank Rich.

From the minds of Gregory and Huyck, The White House Plumbers tells the true story of E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, Richard Nixon’s own Watergate schemers, who unintentionally crumbled the presidency they were so desperately trying to preserve. Based on public records and Egil and Matthew Krogh’s book "Integrity," the show will feature Headey as Dorothy Hunt, a mother of four and active CIA asset. She must try to hold her family together as she becomes increasingly tangled up in her husband Howard’s messy plots.

Since her garnering five Emmy nominations for her performance as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, Headey has stayed closely connected to the television industry. She is to appear in AMC’s thriller Beacon 23 and will provide voice-over work for Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The White House Plumbers may provide ample opportunity for Headey to make her return to Emmy’s consideration. With the likes of Harrelson, Gleeson, and Theroux also signed on, the showrunners seem to believe they have the source material to deliver award-worthy drama.

The White House Plumbers will also be produced in association with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District and a co-production between HBO and wiip. There’s no timetable yet for when The White House Plumbers will premiere.

