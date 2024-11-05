There will be no "shame" here. Lena Headey, known for her unforgettable role as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, is joining forces with Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk for Normal, an upcoming action thriller directed by Ben Wheatley (Free Fire, Kill List), as per an exclusive report by Variety. Headey will also be joined by the Fonz himself, Henry Winkler, in what must be one of the most unlikely trios to headline an action film in some time. The film is also being put together by the producing team responsible for the 2021 surprise hit Nobody, which starred Odenkirk in an unforgettable, action-heavy role, and for which he recently wrapped shooting the sequel and the action comes from a screenplay penned by Derek Kolstad, the mind behind John Wick.

In Normal, Odenkirk takes on the role of Ulysses, an unlikely hero thrust into the position of substitute sheriff in the seemingly peaceful and, dare we say, boring town of Normal, Minnesota. After a local bank robbery rocks the town, Ulysses finds himself caught in a web of secrets that goes far beyond a simple heist, revealing darker layers hidden beneath Normal’s wholesome surface. Headey will be playing Moira, the local bartender who's no doubt seen her fair share of nonsense in her time, while Winkler will be stepping into the shoes of the town mayor. Principal photography kicked off on October 21 in Winnipeg, Canada, where filming will continue until December. Rounding out the cast are Ryan Allen, Billy MacLellan, Brendan Fletcher, Peter Shinkoda, and Jess McLeod. In a joint statement, the producers expressed their enthusiasm:

“We’re thrilled Ben Wheatley joined us on this one. He is an absolute master of the form. We love our cast and are excited to try and capture something unexpected.”

Where Do You Know the Cast of 'Normal' From?

Odenkirk is best known for his transformative role in Breaking Bad and its sister series, Better Call Saul, where he played the cunning Saul Goodman, the corrupt mob lawyer with a complex past. Headey is best known as the ruthless Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones and her fierce portrayal in 300, as well as playing the iconic Sarah Connor in the Terminator offshoot, The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Winkler is a veteran actor who is beloved for his role as Arthur Fonzarelli in the legendary sitcom, Happy Days, and more recently, the Emmy-winning Barry.

