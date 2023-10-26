The Big Picture For one weekend only, Netflix is offering a free screening of its upcoming animated movie Leo in select theaters across the U.S., aiming to build hype before its Netflix debut on November 21.

Families can reserve up to five free tickets for the screening through the Leo Sneak Peek website and find showtimes using the Atom Tickets app.

Leo, written by Adam Sandler and his collaborators, tells the story of a jaded 74-year-old lizard who breaks free from his terrarium to experience the outside world before his time runs out.

Ask any movie fan, and they’ll tell you that any movie is better experienced on the big screen. However, one of the things that tends to keep people away from movie theaters is the ticket prices. For one weekend only, Netflix is removing this obstacle and inviting you and your family to enjoy an early screening of Leo in your local movie theater – for free. The streamer has selected 150 locations across the U.S. and will screen Leo on November 11 and 12, ten days before the animated movie, featuring the vocal talents of Adam Sandler, debuts on the platform.

Since the event is aimed at families, you’ll be able to reserve up to five free tickets via the Leo Sneak Peek website, and you’ll be able to check the closest movie theater and showtimes via Atom Tickets (which you can download on Google Play or the Apple App Store). The event will certainly help build up the hype around Leo, which already has the potential of being a hit on Netflix: Adam Sandler fans tend to make their presence known whenever a new movie of the world-famous actor debuts.

Leo will also feature the voice acting of some Sandler-movie regulars such as Rob Schneider (Daddy Daughter Trip) and John Turturro (Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie), as well as the actor’s kids Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler. The duo had already had cameos and small roles in previous Adam Sandler movies such as The Wrong Missy and Jack and Jill, but they rose to prominence after co-starring in this year's You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

'Leo' Will Feature An Unconventional Protagonist For Kids' Movies

Leo has the potential of winning over the hearts and minds of both kids and their parents since the story focuses on a jaded 74-year-old lizard who has been a class pet for most of his life along with his terrarium-mate turtle (voiced by Bill Burr). After discovering he only has one more year to live, Leo comes up with a bucket list and decides to break free of his terrarium in order to know what the outside world looks and feels like.

Sandler co-wrote the script with long-time collaborators Robert Smigel (Saturday Night Live) and Paul Sado (Sandy Wexler). The animation is co-directed by Smigel along with Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim – the duo has worked on several animated movies and TV shows such as Despicable Me, Stroker & Hoop, and Sherlock Gnomes.

If you don’t feel like watching Leo ten days before it debuts, you can also add Leo to your watchlist on Netflix and get notified when the movie premieres on November 21.

You can watch the trailer for Leo below: