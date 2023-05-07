Animated movies can have the power to bring in some of the most star-powered casts in the industry, from the likes of the Hotel Transylvania franchise to this year's box office behemoth The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it is no surprise that fans can sometimes expect big names attached to the newest releases. One such new release is Leo, an animated movie arriving later this year starring Adam Sandler. The cast for the movie is impressive, leading to much excitement from fans so, with that in mind, here is everything we know about Leo so far.

As with many films that are still in post-production, release dates are announced but not fully confirmed in case of any last-minute changes. Currently, the release date for Leo is on November 22nd, 2023, and fans will be hoping that this date stays true as we edge closer to the release.

Where Can You Watch Leo?

It will come as no surprise, given the aforementioned involvement of Netflix, that the film will be released exclusively on their streaming platform. Although this is a shame for many who may have wanted to have seen this in theaters, it does open the movie up to a wider audience, which suits its target demographic. For those without a Netflix subscription that requires one in time for Leo's release, a basic with-ads subscription is $6.99 per month, with a basic subscription set at $9.99 per month, and a premium subscription set at $19.99 per month.

Is There A Trailer For Leo?

The first footage of Leo was revealed in a promotional video posted by Netflix on January 13, 2023, that highlighted some of Netflix's most high-profile films coming in 2023, including Rebel Moon, Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, The Mother, and The Killer. You can watch the spot below:

Unfortunately, as it stands, there is not yet a trailer for Leo. However, there have been a couple of promotional images for the movie, which show off the wonderful animation design we are set to see upon release. As well as this, it has been confirmed that a sneak peek of the film will be shown at this year's Annecy festival. The festival runs from June 11th - June 19th, and will also play host to many other great upcoming animated titles. What this means is that, unfortunately, it is unlikely we will see any sort of trailer until then, however, fans do now have a date to put in their calendars that could signify the release of some more promotional material, or perhaps even a full trailer. With Netflix behind the production of the film, fans can be reassured that a great trailer will be released, and with enough time to spare before the launch date, given their strong track record with previous projects.

What Is Leo About?

Of course, with any great animated movie, it isn't just the beautiful artwork that we all look forward to. The narrative of these films can often strive to be family-friendly fun, and Leo looks like it may live up to that reputation. Netflix, when discussing the movie, said it was a “coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet.” The setting of an elementary school lends itself to a film for all generations, whether they are in education now or have fond memories of it. Beyond this, an official synopsis was also released that read:

“Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle. When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…”

The film seems like enormous fun, with the promise of the journey to try and escape the classroom terrarium one that suggests many hilarious mishaps along the way. Fans will likely be intrigued by the film also being a musical, a genre not often associated with lead actor Adam Sandler. This adds another dimension to the storytelling, and fans will be hoping that the songs themselves will be just as entertaining as the plot seems to be.

Who Is In The Cast For Leo?

As mentioned previously, animated movies can often lean heavily on their start-studded cast, with our favorite CG projects paving the way for dream cast lists to be assembled. Adam Sandler will lead the voice cast of Leo playing the titular lizard. As well as this, in currently unnamed roles, are the likes of Heidi Gardner (Hustle), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Bill Burr (The Mandalorian), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Rob Schneider (The Animal), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Nicholas Turturro (The Longest Yard), Nick Swardson (Reno 911!), Robert Smigel (the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog), and Jo Koy (Easter Sunday).

The film, being a product of Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, also stars Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler (Pixels), and their two daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler. This is of course only a small selection of the wonderful talent appearing in this film, although on-screen magic could not just be created by actors, and it is the crew that plays an enormous part too.

Who Is Behind Leo?

Leo is being co-directed by Robert Marianetti (Hotel Transylvania 2), Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim (Despicable Me), with producer credit going to Adam Sandler and executive producer credits going to Barry Bernardi (Escape From New York) and Paul Sado (The Cobbler). There is, of course, a fantastically talented art department working on the film too, with the characters designed by the wonderful José Manuel Fernández Oli (Rio 2). With such a great cast and crew involved in the film, it is no wonder that so many fans are desperately excited for Leo to hit their screens.

Back in 2016, it was announced that Sandler would be teaming up with STX Entertainment for an original animated family movie, but that project never came to fruition. It wouldn't be all that surprising if that movie was Leo. Sandler has been working almost exclusively with Netflix since 2015, having starred in the films The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), The Week Of, Murder Mystery, Hubie Halloween, Hustle, and Murder Mystery 2. Netflix also debuted Sandler's last comedy special 100% Fresh.

Are There Any Other Upcoming Adam Sandler/Netflix Projects?

Given Netflix's deal with Happy Madison Productions, there are many other Adam Sandler projects in the works that will land on the streaming platform soon. So, for fans of Sandler who want more than just Leo to get excited about, look no further than these two other projects coming soon.

Spaceman - This movie, originally titled Spaceman of Bohemia, stars Sandler alongside Carey Mulligan. The official plot synopsis reads:

"Jakub Procházka, orphaned as a boy and raised in the Czech countryside by his grandparents, overcomes his odds to become the country's first astronaut."

There is no official release date for this yet, although it is expected to release this year.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat mitzvah - Starring the likes of Idina Menzel, the Sandler family, and Jackie Hoffman (Garden State), this comedy follows

"Stacey Friedman as she prepares for her bat mitzvah, but her plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin the event."

There is no official release date for this yet, although the movie has been signed as completed, so hopefully we will get a release date soon.

Sandler will also be reuniting with the Safdie Brothers, who directed him in the acclaimed Uncut Gems, for a new film where he'll star alongside Megan Thee Stallion.