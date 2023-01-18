Netflix has released the first image for Adam Sandler’s upcoming animated musical comedy, titled Leo, after the main protagonist. The Netflix musical comedy is slated for release later in the year on November 22. The image features the main protagonist, a 74-year-old lizard with doe eyes that will melt the heart of viewers.

Leo (Sandler) is captured rocking a cute little smile in the released image. The animated musical comedy, which is promised to deliver laughs to audiences, is a coming-of-age story about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of Leo, the class pet. The movie directed by Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, and David Wachtenheim, will take audiences through the animated experience of Leo after he finds out he has only one year to live. Leo, who has been stuck as the class pet in a school in Florida for decades with a fellow classroom pet — a terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr) — finally decides to escape the classroom to experience life outside as he has only a year to live. However, Leo’s plans take a different turn when he gets caught up with the lives of his anxious students and their mean substitute teacher.

The animated musical comedy is produced by Happy Madison, and it will star Sandler, Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Nick Swardson, Nicholas Turturro, Robert Smigel, Jo Coy, and Stephanie Hsu. Judging from the cast, Leo will be an important part of Sandler’s career as he will be filming with his family, Jackie, his wife, and his two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

Image via Netflix

In another Netflix/Sandler news, it was reported that Netflix has set a release date for Murder Mystery 2, Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s crime comedy movie. The first Murder Mystery movie followed the story of Nick Spitz (Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Aniston) after they go on a fancy vacation with the hopes of reigniting their flame. Instead, the Spitz's are framed for the murder of a billionaire and forced to clear their names while on the run from the law and the murderer out to get them. According to Netflix, the Spitz are back to solving crime after opening a private investigation agency, but will they be able to get cases to keep the business afloat? Murder Mystery 2 is the 10th Netflix original production that will star Sandler.

Leo will hit Netflix on November 22. Check out our recent interview with Sandler about his performance in Hustle down below.