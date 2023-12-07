Twenty-one years after the release of the disastrous Eight Crazy Nights, Happy Maddison released another animated film. Leo stars Adam Sandler as the titular Leo, a tuatara who lives as a pet in a fifth-grade classroom. When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape into the wilderness, but his plans are derailed by the arrival of a mean substitute teacher. Much to everyone's surprise, the film proved to be a beautiful and sentimental film about the difficulties of life and aging.

Leo also boasts a colorful cast of likable and memorable characters. Much like the rest of the film, they don't try to break the mold in terms of kids' movie clichés and tropes. Instead, Leo presents them in the honest and empathetic way necessary for audiences to understand and sympathize with them. The best characters in Leo are remarkably sweet and relatable, elevating the film to new quality heights.

Leo Release Date November 21, 2023 Director Robert Marianetti , Robert Smigel , David Wachtenheim Cast Adam Sandler , Bill Burr , Cecily Strong , Jason Alexander Rating PG Runtime 102 minutes

10 Coach Kimura

Played by Jo Koy

The local gym teacher of Fort Myers Elementary School, Coach Kimura (Jo Koy), takes his duties as a teacher seriously. As such, he is chosen to help chaperone the kids at the end of the year when they go to a theme park called Magic Land. His good looks and peak physical condition make him the object of affection for substitute teacher Ms. Malkin (Cecily Strong).

Kimura's screen time is pretty limited outside the third act, but what little we do get is pretty fun. He seems like a genuinely likable and responsible movie teacher, which, unfortunately, puts him in an antagonistic role given the circumstances. However, he doesn't seem to hold this against the kids and even buys them snacks upon arriving at Magic Land.

9 Eli

Played by Roey Smigel

Due to his numerous allergies, Eli (Roey Smigel) finds his life controlled by his overprotective mother, who uses a drone (Robert Smigel) to monitor every aspect of his life, ruining his chances of making friends. This does little for his self-esteem, making it nearly impossible for Eli to stand up for himself and explain his feelings.

Compared to most other overprotected children, Eli is pretty well-adjusted. He does his best to make friends and maintain a healthy social life despite his parents and their drone muddling the waters with their well-meaning but poorly-executed actions. His lesson shows children how to let someone down gently and that everyone is entitled to some space.

8 Jayda

Played by Sadie Sandler

Thanks to her rich cosmetologist father (Jason Alexander), Jayda (Sadie Sandler) is used to a life of privilege and money. As such, she has developed a slightly elitist personality, which helped her become a popular girl in school. Though she has a few close friends, she isn't quite as popular as she thinks, especially because her father uses his financial clout to ensure that his daughter gets special privileges.

Jayda could have easily been the stuck-up rich girl, but the movie deconstructs that pretty quickly. She's not a bad kid, just a bit ignorant of the world thanks to her upbringing. The lesson Jayda learns is about humility and that just because you have money doesn't make you better than anyone else. Her journey is surprisingly complex yet palatable enough for a young audience to understand, adding yet another interesting layer to Leo's overall message.

7 Mia

Played by Reese Loras

A brilliant young mind, Mia (Reese Loras) loves to learn things, especially related to the sciences. Unfortunately, her grandfather recently passed away, and her parents are going through a messy divorce, which makes it hard for her to share her findings. She has also become somewhat starved of affection, resulting in her hugging her teacher on the first day of school.

Despite not getting as much focus as some of the other kids, Mia's situation is one of the most universal in Leo. Loss is a difficult thing to cope with regardless of your age, and even Leo isn't quite sure how to help her. Yet this leads to perhaps the strongest moral in the film: If you don't know how to help someone, sometimes the best thing to do is listen to them. Many animated films deal with grief, but few do it as simply yet effectively as Leo.

6 Anthony

Played by Ethan Smigel

The oldest kid in the class, Anthony (Ethan Smigel), has been held back several times and is now slotted into the role of class bully. At the beginning of the school year, he has the lowest opinion of class pets Leo and Squirtle (Billy Burr) and only agrees to take him home to see what the fuss is about. At his house, the reptiles learn that there's more to Anthony than meets the eye.

Anthony is a nice exploration and subversion of the traditional movie bully, thanks to the film explaining the reason behind his actions. Most of his behavior stems from fear, self-doubt, and poor social skills, making it hard to open up about his insecurities. Beyond that, Anthony gets some pretty funny lines, especially after his talk with Squirtle regarding where babies come from

5 Summer

Played by Sunny Sandler

The eldest child in her family, Summer (Sunny Sandler), was never told no by her parents. This has resulted in her becoming a bit of a chatterbox: if given the time, she will talk for hours on end uninterrupted about whatever minor thought comes to mind. This has made her a bit of a social pariah among her classmates.

Summer's motormouth can be a little annoying at times, but she's not a bad kid. Because of her enthusiasm, she's instantly among the film's most entertaining characters, and her VA is quite likable, too. Her lesson about learning to ask questions and listen instead of always talking is a very important one for children to learn, and the movie does a good job of showing how it can improve one's social skills. Leo also has a few good jokes related to her motor mouth, which leads to some funny visual comedy when she ends up boring people into zoning out.

4 Drone

Played by Robert Smigel

To protect Eli when she can't be around, his mother programmed a drone to follow him. While the drone does protect Eli from harmful substances that could set off one of his allergies, it often takes things too far, such as playing Eli's games for him, doing his homework, and ruining his chances to make friends. It is only trying to help, but Leo eventually convinces Eli to ask for some personal space.

The drone is one of Leo's funniest characters thanks to its on-point physical comedy and timing, made more impressive since it's a character lacking a face. The filmmakers also gave the drone a defined personality rather than keeping it robotic: it is too helpful for its own good and doesn't take rejection very well. In the second act, the drone also forms a surprising friendship with Squirtle, cementing its role as one of Leo's standout characters.

3 Ms. Malkin

Played by Cecily Strong

Due to Mrs. Salinas (Allison Strong) having to go on maternity leave, Ms. Malkin is brought in to teach her fifth-grade class. She quickly establishes herself as a no-nonsense woman who prefers the old ways of teaching. Rather than encourage good behavior with rewards, she punishes misbehavior with strict and regimented assignments meant to build discipline.

At first, Ms. Malkin seems like a traditional mean movie teacher in the same vein as Ms. Trunchbull from Matilda: someone who refuses to understand the children under her care. However, Leo wisely humanizes Ms. Malkin by explaining the reason behind her mindset. Strong's performance is what really sells it, especially in the quiet moments when she's reflecting on her life choices. Ms. Malkin is the film's most mature character, and she will undoubtedly make a lasting impression, especially on the adults watching at home.

2 Squirtle

Played by Bill Burr

Leo's best friend, Squirtle, has been his constant companion for decades. Because he is a turtle, he isn't considered as interesting as Leo and is often getting passed over. Thus, Squirtle develops a cynical and abrasive personality, which becomes worse when Leo starts making friends with the children.

Squirtle is a good foil to Leo. His cynicism and envy do lead to him betraying Leo's trust, but he quickly regrets it and proves his loyalty by putting himself in harm's way to fix things. Burr's performance is also pretty decent: he has a lot of good jokes and manages to give Squirtle a tough edge while also showcasing his emotional vulnerability.

1 Leonardo

Played by Adam Sandler

For the last seventy-four years, Leo has watched children come and go through fifth grade. When he overhears that he might be reaching the end of his lifespan, Leo fears that he has wasted his life and decides to run off to the Florida Everglades to spend his last days in the wild. However, he delays his escape attempts when he discovers a new purpose in helping the current students through their problems.

Leo is one of Sandler's most likable and sentimental characters. Though he can be a bit cynical at times and hides the fact that he talks to each child, he's a very empathetic individual whose years of wisdom allow him to get to the root of people's problems. Leo's story is a beautiful tale about re-discovering one's purpose in life, as well as the joys that can come from helping others.

