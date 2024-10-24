Apple TV+ has announced the release date for their new conspiracy thriller series, Prime Target, starring Leo Woodall (The White Lotus, One Day) and Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam, In Treatment). The series will debut on the streamer with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesday through March 5, 2025.

In addition to revealing when audiences can tune into the eight-episode series, the announcement was paired with three new images of Prime Target's leads. The plotline was previously revealed when the series was announced back in February, and is as follows:

Prime Target features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (Woodall), on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians' behavior. Together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Who Is Involved in 'Prime Target'?

Alongside Swindell and Woodall, Prime Target also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including the likes of Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award winner Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), BAFTA Award nominee David Morrissey (Sherwood, The Walking Dead), Emmy Award winner Martha Plimpton (The Regime), BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Sidse Babett Knudsen (Borgen), and SAG Award nominee Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button). The series will also feature recurring appearances from BAFTA Award nominee Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Ali Suliman (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Fra Fee (Rebel Moon, Hawkeye), and Joseph Mydell (The Eternal Daughter).

Behind the scenes, the show is in pretty solid hands too. The series was created by award-winning writer Steve Thompson, known for his work on acclaimed shows such as Sherlock and Vienna Blood, and is produced by New Regency in collaboration with Ridley Scott's Scott Free productions.

Prime Target will drop on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, with a two-episode premiere, and then weekly episodes will drop all the way through until the season wraps up on March 5, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more.