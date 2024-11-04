Luc Besson shook the hitman genre with his genre-bending 1994 film Léon: The Professional. A story of loyalty, revenge, and unlikely connections, Léon (Jean Reno) is a quiet, plant-loving assassin with a knack for “cleaning” up loose ends. His mundane routine changes abruptly when 12-year-old Mathilda (Natalie Portman) seeks refuge in his apartment after her family is massacred by the psychotic DEA agent Norman Stansfield (Gary Oldman). With revenge on her mind, Mathilda convinces Léon to teach her the deadly ropes of becoming a hitman.

With a straightforward yet strong plot, larger-than-life characters, and tasteful violence here are there, Léon: The Professional has had its fair share of praises and criticism. Despite all the rep it has received from all sides, the film continues to be part of any self-proclaimed cinephile’s must-watch list.

‘Léon: The Professional’ Glamorizes the Troubled Child Trope

Mathilda is no ordinary child. When the audience first meets her, she’s casually smoking in the apartment corridor, her nonchalance immediately setting her apart. She’s not just some kid with a pre-puberty attitude. Despite her youth, Mathilda carries herself with an unsettling maturity. She’s sharp, quick-witted, and knows how to hold her own in conversations with adults. Following the death of her family in the hands of corrupt DEA agents, driven by grief and rage, she forces Léon to teach her how to be a hitman. She even fires a gun into the streets just to get Léon to take her seriously as his apprentice. Simply put, Mathilda has an edge - that, in any other context, would be impressive. But in this case, it comes across as problematic.

There’s an unsettling feeling watching a child try to emulate the mannerisms of an adult. Some controversial scenes include Mathilda play-acting as Madonna in black lingerie, singing “Like a Virgin,” or channeling Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to Léon. But behind this edgy façade is a young girl who is raised in chaos and abuse, trying to survive in a world that’s robbed her innocence too soon. Mathilda’s characterization attempts to make the “troubled girl” trope look cool, casting her rebellion as almost glamorous. In reality, it’s alarming.

‘Léon: The Professional’ Mirrors Director Luc Besson’s Problematic Relationships

In Léon: The Professional, the complex bond between Léon and Mathilda blurs mentor-mentee boundaries, sparking debate. Initially, Léon tries to keep his distance due to the nature of his work, but Mathilda’s persistence pulls him in, and he reluctantly teaches her the ways of a hitman. Their relationship grows beyond training, especially as Mathilda, despite her youth, outwardly expresses her love for Léon, even threatening to shoot herself as she confesses her feelings. Though some may interpret this as a naive crush, the emotional farewell in the explosive third act hints at a deeper, mutual affection - a connection viewers interpret differently, as either a tragic attachment or something more complicated.

Mathilda’s infatuation with Léon, a much older man, is made more controversial by the real-life background of director Besson, whose personal relationships raise questions about the film’s intentions. Besson dated actress Maïwenn Le Besco when he was 32, and she was 15, and later on, married her in 1992 when she was 16 and pregnant. Most recently, Besson faced accusations of sexual assault on Belgian-Dutch actress Sand Van Roy, although a French court cleared him of rape charges. This context casts a shadow over the movie and leaves audiences conflicted about viewing the film as purely art or acknowledging the parallels between the storyline and the creator’s history.

‘Léon: The Professional’ Is a Cult Classic Wrapped in Controversy

Léon: The Professional doesn’t just leave a mark on cinema - it’s become a household name in pop culture. Think of other memorable duos like Bonnie and Clyde or Thelma and Louise - Léon and Mathilda fit just right in on a similar vein. Separately, each character is just as compelling and nuanced in their own way. Despite the harsh nature of being a hitman, Léon is surprisingly calm. When he’s not holding a gun, Léon can be found taking long showers, carefully ironing his clothes, and watering his plants. Despite Mathilda’s questionable portrayal, audiences can’t help but root for her to succeed, especially considering that she’s just a victim of circumstances beyond her control.

But watching Léon: The Professional today comes with a different lens. The film deserves praise for how it combines humor, tension, and style, showcasing Besson’s signature “cinema du look” with its edgy vibe and visuals. However, in today’s sociocultural landscape, and in the wake of the #MeToo movement, it’s difficult to deny the film’s problematic nature considering Besson’s own controversial past. At the end of the day, it is up to audiences whether to separate the art from the artist.

Léon: The Professional is currently free to stream on Tubi.

Léon: The Professional Release Date November 18, 1994 Director Luc Besson Cast Jean Reno , Gary Oldman , Natalie Portman , Danny Aiello Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Action

