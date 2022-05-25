In recent times, Hollywood productions have been attempting to flip the script on many stories told about women in the public eye. So far, it’s been entertainers including Britney Spears and Janet Jackson who have been receiving documentaries that inspected how the world mistreated them over the past two decades and beyond. Now, a celebrity of a different kind is getting her story retold. Variety reports that audiences will be taken on a deep dive into the world of real estate top dog, Leona Helmsley, in a project helmed by Keith Robert Patterson (All About Ann).

Mostly well-known by her nickname, the “Queen of Mean,” Helmsley was a revered figure in the real estate biz, specifically in New York City. Her number one competitor was Donald Trump who tussled with Helmsley on more than one occasion over specific properties that she owned in Manhattan, including the Empire State Building. She fell from grace seemingly overnight when Rudy Giuliani (then the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York), hit Helmsley with tax evasion.

The charges in question came about when she and her husband Harry were alleged to have used money from their business to make some big changes to their mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut. Throughout the documentary, Patterson and his team will seek to uncover the truth behind what really happened with Helmsley and her tangle with the law - citing that they have “smoking gun” evidence that will pull the entire scandal into question. The documentary will also take shape by using never-before-heard tapes between Helmsley and Trump. An unparalleled hatred for one another, Helmsley once said of Trump, “I wouldn’t trust him if his tongue was notarized” while Trump has referred to her as both a “disgrace” to the world of real estate and mankind.

Along with directing, Patterson will also produce under Filmbank and alongside Gunpowder & Sky, and Serena Turner and Emil Pinnock. In a statement released with the project’s announcement, Patterson said,

From day one, Leona Helmsley alleged that she and husband Harry were framed and that her prosecution was thrown. It’s taken 30 years to uncover the exclusive tapes, evidence, and participation from those willing to come to her defense. And now, through recently unearthed exclusive audio and interviews, Leona will finally be able to mount a real defense.

A woman with a story bigger than the sum of money in her bank account, the unveiling of Helmsley’s life is sure to be an incredible one. While the personal jabs between her and Trump would make for the perfect production on their own, we’re excited to see exactly what Patterson has up his sleeve.

As of right now, no release date or title has been revealed for the documentary, but stay tuned to Collider for more details.

