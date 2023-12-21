The Big Picture Leonard Bernstein's rise to fame in the film industry began with the musical On the Town, which was later turned into a film starring Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra.

Bernstein composed the score for On the Waterfront, which was a pivotal film in director Elia Kazan's quest for personal redemption during the McCarthy-era witch hunt.

Bernstein's score for On the Waterfront effectively captures the emotions and themes of the film through its use of different musical motifs and innovative orchestration techniques.

Leonard Bernstein was a true Renaissance man, who was not content to stick to one lane in his life. Bursting with creative energy and a joie de vivre for life, he's primarily remembered for being a conductor and educator to generations of students about classical music, its history, and its evolution. But he was also a professional pianist, author, progressive humanitarian, and musical composer responsible for some prominent shows. You have him to thank if you've ever wanted to rhythmically finger snap while walking down the street due to him composing all of the Broadway musical West Side Story. Besides all of that, he was, for one time, a film composer, and it happened to be one of the most important films in the history of cinema.

How Did Leonard Bernstein Get Into the Film World?

Given how meteoric Bernstein's rise from an unheralded piano player to one of the most respected concert conductors of the 1940s, it's little surprise how quickly Hollywood wanted to get in on the Bernstein business. In late 1944, Bernstein composed a musical called On the Town, based on a ballet by West Side Story co-director Jerome Robbins, about three US Navy sailors who spend 24 hours in New York City on shore leave from duty. The show was a huge hit, and in 1949, MGM wanted to make it their next big musical film, this being the tail end of a time when MGM was particularly known for making lavish Technicolor musicals like In the Good Old Summertime, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, and Easter Parade. It eventually became the film On the Town, starring Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra as the sailors on shore leave, and they embark on adventures involving romance under the co-direction of Kelly and Stanley Donen. While the film did use four of Bernstein's songs, the production largely replaced a lot of his work in favor of an original score by Roger Edens and Lennie Hayton, which later won the Oscar for Original Score (this would become incredibly ironic in later years). It's difficult to view this film as an honest appreciation of Bernstein's talent, seeing as they found most of his musical work unworthy of the big screen, but it was the next film project he'd become associated with that would truly honor his legacy.

Leonard Bernstein Becomes Part of History With 'On the Waterfront'

When Elia Kazan wanted to clear his conscience about snitching on liberals to the government during the McCarthy-era witch hunt for suspected Communists, he decided to use art as his own defense attorney. On the Waterfront was designed to be an analogy of his moral principles, using Terry Malloy (Marlon Brando) as a stand-in for Kazan. Terry's tale is one of how he's forced to be complicit in letting a man get pushed off a roof by mobsters, and how his guilt forces him to make a change in his life. It only gets worse when he falls in love with the dead man's sister, Edie (Eva Marie Saint), and is forced to confront his crooked brother, Charley (Rod Steiger). Edie wants Terry to own up to his actions, while Charley wants him to forfeit his soul and remain under the mob's thumb. This is a story of regret, romance, angst, and dirty souls, and producer Sam Spiegel knew they needed a big name to capture all of these emotions in the score. At the time, there was no bigger name in all compositional music than Leonard Bernstein.

Jon Burlingame is a leading writer on the subject of film and television music and an instructor in film-music history at the University of Southern California and has publicly spoken multiple times about Bernstein's score and its brilliance. He acknowledges that Spiegel didn't actually care about the impact a composer would have on the finished film, he just wanted a "big name" on the poster for promotional purposes. Bernstein must have been ambitiously up to the challenge, and immediately he was off on an unusual path. He decided to open the film with a single French horn, blaring an air of isolating gloom, which Burlingame asserts was a controversial thing to do for a Hollywood film, considering that this was "an era when movies generally started with the whole orchestra blaring away." It was just the first of many things Bernstein would do to (in some cases literally) blow audiences away with his work.

Why Does Leonard Bernstein's 'On the Waterfront' Score Work So Well?

The opening title theme is a perfect encapsulation of the modes that Bernstein will work in throughout the film. His score is divided into three central themes that he draws back to repeatedly: a drawn-out French horn that signifies Terry's isolation and simmering guilt, an accompaniment of wind and string instruments that signify the burgeoning love between Terry and Edie, and pounding drums and booming brass that signify the threat and/or practice of violence, which usually comes from the mob. The opening theme interweaves all of these disparate ideas together into one piece, incepting the emotional connections into the audience's mind so that when they are used individually, they pop with more impact like you're suddenly remembering a reference you caught. This is a tactic that Bernstein had previously used on projects like West Side Story and is a marked shift from how standard Hollywood fare would use a big orchestra to give the audience one big theme at the start.

One of the perks of this establishment of musical patterns is that when it gets broken, the audience notices and goes "Huh, why would this be different?" Take how the drum and brass combo signals violence, and how, in this world, violence usually comes from the Mob trying to keep the dock world under its thumb. But then the climax arrives, and Terry stands up to the source of corruption, mob boss Johnny Friendly (Lee J. Cobb), in a fistfight that ends with Terry getting walloped by goons. Pay attention to the score that plays while the fight happens; it isn't the standard tribal drums, it's instead a machine gun assault of sharp strings, rapidly pounding off of every conceivable surface, with an occasional brass and drum accompaniment. The score tells us that this isn't the corrupting violence of the Mob, but the righteous violence of Terry battling for his soul. It's at once the rousing spike needed to give a satisfying climax and also the auditory manifestation of Terry's character arc, making the music feel like more of an active participant than a third-party observer. Rather than underline the action with an audio pen, Bernstein drew over the letters.

This isn't to say that all of his work is the most radical, as he still relies on the old fallback of orchestral strings as the backbone for much of the score. But even this section works at a higher level, with the strings being frantic and propulsive in their rhythm, always taking the lead that the horns and drums must follow behind. If the French horn signifies Terry's guilt, then the strings signify Terry's heart, as it yearns to be understood and is frequently racing under stress. Look at how strings are used in the iconic cab scene, where Terry confronts Charley over how he was pressured to give up on his potential as a boxer. This is one of the few times when the strings have been loudly prominent and not paired with any other instruments, and it syncs up with the moment Terry feels most free to unburden his soul of that which drags him down the most. The strings peak when Brando's performance reaches its height, enhancing one of the best performances of all time. As Burlingame put it, Bernstein was "a full partner in the filmmaking process, matching the script, direction, and acting in conveying the essence of the drama."

What Is the Legacy of Leonard Bernstein's 'On the Waterfront' Score?

On the Waterfront ultimately became a smash success, earning rave reviews, along with 12 Oscar nominations and 8 wins, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Brando, and Best Director for Kazan. It was the vindication Kazan had been dreaming of, for the moment. What about Bernstein? He was one of the 12 nominations, for Original Score, but he lost to Dimitri Tiomkin for The High and the Mighty, which was a very serviceable John Wayne vehicle. Tiomkin was an Oscars favorite, amassing numerous nominations and four wins total, so this is yet another example of the Oscars' safe taste getting in the way of appreciating radical art. You'd think they'd go out on a limb and validate the most diverse and popular musician of his time with proper respect, considering how in the tank they already were for the film, but alas, no. Joke's on Dimitri, as The High and the Mighty isn't even remembered much in the canon of John Wayne films, while Bernstein's score is ranked by the American Film Institute as among the Top 25 Film Scores of all time.

Is it possible that if he won the Oscar, Leonard Bernstein would have continued to be a film composer? According to Burlingame, not likely. Bernstein ultimately gave up on film composition because, in post-production of On the Waterfront, the sound design team made multiple changes that Bernstein didn't approve of like two of his cues getting dropped and the volume being lowered significantly at points. Burlingame claims that "this lack of control over the final product was more than he could stand. That was unlikely to change in the movie world, so he never tackled another one." As is to be expected of a man as creatively gifted as Bernstein, he was a control freak, and he needed the music to sound exactly on screen like it did in his head. This is an ungodly travesty, as we can only speculate what kind of brilliance Leonard Bernstein could have given us if he had been more motivated to write for film.

