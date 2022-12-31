It looks like Leonard Nimoy's legacy will live long and prosper, thanks to a hefty donation from Richard Miner, the co-founder of Android. The tech mogul made an anchor donation for a memorial honoring the late Star Trek icon, who played the beloved and oft-quoted Spock on the series, as well as several of the franchise's films.

The monument will be a 20-foot tall, illuminated, stainless steel sculpture in the shape of the now iconic Vulcan "live long and prosper" salute. The sculpture was designed by the artist David Phillips. As of now, the plan is for the sculpture to be placed in front of the Boston Museum of Science at Science Park. The project was announced in 2021 and had a fundraising goal of $500,000. However, after a year of work, the museum had only raised a small fraction of the amount needed. But thanks to Miner's six-figure donation, the museum will now be able to get started on the project, while still continuing to fundraise toward its completion.

Like Nimoy, Richard Miner is also native to the Boston area. Miner earned his Ph.D., Master, and Bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. He is most known for having founded Android, the world's most popular operating system. The technology is currently used by over 3 billion users worldwide. Both Miner and Nimoy grew up in Jewish neighborhoods in the Boston area, a fact that Miner said inspired him to make his donation.

Image via Paramount

Of his decision to contribute to the project, Miner said: “The Star Trek series and Spock’s character were an early influence on my interest in science and technology along with being an inspiration for several of my start-up companies." He continued by saying:

"Like Leonard, my parents also grew up in the Jewish neighborhoods of Boston. Supporting the Leonard Nimoy-Live Long and Prosper Memorial Sculpture on display at the Museum of Science in Boston will not only be a beautiful tribute honoring Leonard Nimoy’s legacy but will be a symbol for peace, tolerance and unity for millions of visitors each year”

Announcements regarding the next phase of the project will be made soon. Miner's donation has helped to kick the project into gear, however, more funding is needed to complete the project. If you would like to make a donation you can go to the Museum of Science's Leonard Nimoy memorial donation page. Even without the memorial, however, Nimoy's legacy has continued to live on through his work on the beloved series Star Trek, which has inspired countless fans to pursue careers focused on science and technology.