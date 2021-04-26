Leonardo DiCaprio is ordering up another round of Another Round, having secured the English-language remake rights to last night's Oscar winner for Best International Film. DiCaprio will produce and likely star in the remake, which will be developed as a different kind of vehicle for the Oscar-winning actor.

Endeavor Content and Brad Weston's Makeready banner will fully finance the project, which DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson will produce under their Appian Way banner. Weston and Negin Salmasi will produce for Makeready, and Appian Way's Mike Hampton will oversee the project on behalf of the company, which is expected to hire a writer relatively quickly.

Another Round director Thomas Vinterberg will executive produce the remake along with his co-writer Tobias Lindholm as well as Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Kasper Dissing. The original Danish dramedy starred the great Mads Mikkelsen as one of four teachers who decide to experiment with alcohol in the hopes of spicing up their dreary lives as they each face an existential midlife crisis of some kind. Naturally, things get out of hand, though the characters can't simply blame their behavior on booze. The experiment forces them to reexamine their lives in an effort to regain control of them.

Deadline reports that Endeavor Content/Makeready/Appian Way beat out Jake Gyllenhaal's production company, which had planned to partner with Studiocanal and The Picture Company, as well as Elizabeth Banks' production company, which came with backing from Universal.

Vinterberg gave a moving speech last night, dedicating his Oscar win to his daughter, Ida, who was killed in a tragic car crash just four days into filming. She would've played Mikkelsen's daughter in the film, which also won a BAFTA and earned Vinterberg a Best Director nomination. He and his agents at ICM Partners have been working on this remake deal for the past two weeks, though the news wasn't announced until after the ceremony.

DiCaprio was last seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and he recently wrapped Adam McKay's Netflix movie Don't Look Up, which is expected to debut later this year. He is currently filming a supporting role in Martin Scorsese's Western epic Killers of the Flower Moon, and Appian Way is heading into production on Apple's time-traveling serial killer show The Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura.

DiCaprio is obviously one of the greatest actors working in movies today and Another Round would provide a fascinating role for him. We might even get to see him dance again after Titanic, The Great Gatsby and Once Upon a Time...

