It’s hard to believe that it has been nearly 25 years since Leo mania swept the globe, following the release of box-office phenomenon Titanic. Grossing over $2 billion worldwide, James Cameron's historical epic was the movie that skyrocketed Leonardo DiCaprio’s career. But while Jack Dawson will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans, some of DiCaprio’s best performances and most challenging characters actually came beforehand. We'll call this "the pre-Titanic era" in his catalog. And although he couldn’t quite bag the Oscar nomination this year for the frighteningly accurate satire, Don’t Look Up, there are plenty of performances in this list that would have certainly been worthy of a nomination or, better yet, a win.

Luke Brower in Growing Pains (1991-1992)

If you’re looking for a fresh-faced DiCaprio, look no further than Growing Pains. He appears in 23 episodes of this long-running sitcom, playing a homeless student taken in by the Seaver family. Although having previously appeared as a recurring character in Parenthood, as well as having a guest appearance in Roseanne, it was Growing Pains that first gave him teen idol status. Yet, it was clear that, even at 16, DiCaprio wasn’t going for one dimensional characters and had a knack for sinking his teeth into more complex roles that portrayed the struggles in life.

Romeo in Romeo + Juliet (1996)

An actor who can nail a Shakespearean role is truly an actor worth their salt. In Baz Luhrmann’s modern take on Romeo and Juliet, DiCaprio bravely accepts the challenge of depicting one of the most renowned characters of all time – Romeo. Starring opposite Claire Danes as Juliet, DiCaprio transports Romeo into uber-cool territory, making studying the play in English class just a bit more fun. With dazzling alterations of such acclaimed material, phenomenal cinematography, and a fresh soundtrack, Romeo + Juliet is an exciting addition to the actor’s varied filmography.

Fee “The Kid” Herod in The Quick and the Dead (1995)

If it wasn’t for co-star, Sharon Stone, this one may not have happened. Supposedly, Stone, who also co-produced this movie, was so enamored with DiCaprio’s audition she offered to pay his salary after the studio dismissed him for being too much of an unknown. (Little did they know what was to come.) In this movie, he plays a cocky young gunslinger known as “The Kid” who takes part in a dueling tournament in a frontier town. In a year that saw several of the actor’s movies get their big screen release, Sam Raimi's quirky western shows yet another side to him, and, of course, highlights his ability to do a mean southern drawl.

Toby Wolff in This Boy’s Life (1993)

When the cast includes DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, you know you’re in for an acting masterclass. DiCaprio plays the role of Toby, a rebellious teen struggling to cope with an abusive stepfather, played by De Niro. Based on Tobias Wolff’s memoir of the same name, this is a sobering look at the vast ramifications of domestic violence within a family, as well as the ongoing vicious cycle of toxic family dynamics. DiCaprio’s performance is nothing short of spectacular, as he delves into a character full of conflicting emotions. Acting alongside the powerhouse that is De Niro is no easy task, but DiCaprio makes it look effortless here.

Arnie Grape in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

In one of his most memorable performances to date, DiCaprio breaks hearts in his role as Arnie, an intellectually disabled teen. This coming-of-age drama centers around the struggles of Gilbert (Johnny Depp), as he cares for Arnie, as well as his obese mother, in his small hometown. Earning DiCaprio his first Oscar nomination, this role showcases his incredible versatility and takes method acting to a whole other level. In fact, he is so good in this role that many questioned whether the actor actually had a cognitive disability. Unfortunately, with the level of fame he has today, he will never quite be able to fool an audience in this way again, no matter how impressive the performance.

Hank in Marvin’s Room (1996)

Long before they met to discuss a comet hurtling towards Earth in Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio and Meryl Streep played a mother and son duo, Lee and Hank, in Marvin’s Room. This 1996 gem tells the story of two very different sisters, Lee and Bessie (Diane Keaton), who have been estranged for two decades. However, after Bessie finds out she has leukemia, the sisters are reunited and forced to confront some harsh truths. DiCaprio shines in his role of Hank, Lee’s troubled son, who has just recently been granted time away from a mental institution to visit his aunt. Hank is, on one hand, the typical moody teen, and on the other hand, an incredibly damaged soul, and DiCaprio manages to perfectly balance the two. This movie also reminds us just how much he can hold his own when sharing the screen with some of the greatest actors of all time. Of course, he is now the one to be making young actors nervous.

Arthur Rimbaud in Total Eclipse (1995)

Although not the most well received movie in DiCaprio’s catalog, he bares all, in more ways than one, in this steamy historical drama. Total Eclipse is based on the true story of the 19th century poets, Paul Verlaine (David Thewlis) and Arthur Rimbaud (DiCaprio). After Verlaine invites the young Rimbaud to live with him and his wife, he becomes seduced by the wild poet’s insights and experiences in life, and it’s not long before a passionate relationship ensues. Even though the movie was criticized for being a little too erratic and uneven, DiCaprio once again delivers a dazzling performance. Never one to shy away from challenging roles, it seems playing a tortured genius in the midst of a heated affair is just another string to add to his bow.

Jim Carroll in The Basketball Diaries (1995)

Portraying real-life drug addict, Jim Carroll, DiCaprio absolutely stuns in this dark, deeply affecting role. Although he had the boyish good looks to get his hands on the more glamorous gigs, he opted instead for performances in which he could dig deep into the human condition and take on opportunities that truly displayed his acting talents. Adapted from Carroll’s bestselling memoir of the same name, The Basketball Diaries is a harrowing study of the true cost of drug addiction, to not only the user but also to the ones closest to them. DiCaprio brings raw emotion to the table with every scene, and it takes a steely heart not to sob uncontrollably when he turns up at his mother’s house in a drug-induced state, desperately pleading for money.

