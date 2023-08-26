The Big Picture Casting director Avy Kaufman is proud of having a hand in Leonardo DiCaprio's career, particularly for his role in The Basketball Diaries.

Kaufman recognized DiCaprio's sensitivity and talent at a young age, predicting that he would go far in the industry.

Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming projects include Killers of the Flower Moon and a potential role in a Jim Jones biopic.

Casting director Avy Kaufman has established an impressive résumé throughout her over 30-year long career. Over the years, Kaufman has cast a variety of projects, including the Emmy-winning HBO shows Succession and Mare of Easttown, and Academy Award-winning films such as King Richard, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Lincoln. She has also cast countless other memorable projects like Tár, The OA, Scream 4, and the upcoming Rustin. Though every project Kaufman's worked on boasts stellar casts, one actor especially stands out to her: Leonardo DiCaprio.

During a Collider Ladies Night interview with Perri Nemiroff, Kaufman shared that DiCaprio is one actor she's proud of having had a hand in moving his career forward. Specifically, for The Basketball Diaries (1995), which also stars Mark Wahlberg, Lorraine Bracco, and more. She told Nemiroff, "How could I go past Leonardo DiCaprio in Basketball Diaries? If anybody would see Basketball Diaries right now, how brilliant was he and Mark Wahlberg together? Break your heart! Oh yeah, oh gosh, a bunch of people that I’m very, very proud [of], but saying names makes me feel weird."

As the conversation continued, Kaufman shared a memorable moment between her and DiCaprio in which she knew he would go far in the industry. Though the two didn't know each other very well, she picked up on certain aspects he held at a young age, including "a sensitvity." She told Nemiroff that "even as a young boy he – I don’t know him, you know? I knew him then for two seconds. [Laughs] I remember he was smoking, and he was like, 'Don’t tell my mom.' And I was like, Don’t tell my husband!' There’s a sensitivity inside of him. There’s probably still a little boy inside of him because that was boys to men, that was lost souls, that was finding your way, that was, 'Mommy, can you hear me?'”

What Is Leonardo DiCaprio Up to Now?

This year, DiCaprio reunited with Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, which makes its wide release on October 6. The film first debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year but did not screen as part of competition. Based on a true story, the film takes place during the devastating murders of the Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, leading to an FBI investigation. Along with Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio is circling the lead role of a Jim Jones biopic, though no further updates have been revealed. Recently, DiCaprio has served in various producing roles for projects such as Killers of the Flower Moon, Ozi: Voice of the Forest, Shining Girls, and several others. Acting-wise, his last film was Adam McKay's Don't Look Up in 2021.

