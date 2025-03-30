Say what you want about Leonardo DiCaprio (there are probably at least 25 things, both positive and negative, you could say about him), but it’s hard to deny his versatility as an actor. More so than many other actors, you can’t really pin down DiCaprio to just one genre, since his filmography includes grim survival films (The Revenant), sweeping romantic epics (Titanic), and psychological thriller/mystery movies (Shutter Island).

Within his body of work, though, is a decent number of movies that can be broadly described as crime movies. One more is set to be released in 2025, too: One Battle After Another. All his crime flicks to date are ranked below, and yes, some aren’t just crime films. Also, there are a few films of his that sort of have criminal activity play a role to some extent, but aren’t necessarily crime movies. Those ones, like J. Edgar and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, have been excluded for present purposes.

7 'The Basketball Diaries' (1995)

Directed by Scott Kalvert

Image via New Line Cinema

In 1995, Leonardo DiCaprio made an early attempt to get away from his then “teen heartthrob” image, with some success, by starring in The Basketball Diaries. It is not an amazing movie, and DiCaprio is quite good with what he’s got to work with, which here is a movie about a teenager finding his life falling apart after he finds himself dealing with drug addiction.

It starts as more of a drama, but gradually becomes more of a crime film as the struggles of addiction get more intense, and the central character finds himself increasingly desperate to obtain money for that addiction. It was Leonardo DiCaprio’s first performance in a crime movie, and remains probably his “worst,” but it’s still pretty decent overall. It feels a bit messy on a narrative front, and DiCaprio did eventually get even stronger as an actor, but The Basketball Diaries remains solid in any event.