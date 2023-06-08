Many of the biggest names in Hollywood got their start in horror. There was a time, long before it became a respected genre, that horror was seen as the trashy films an actor did at the beginning of their careers to get their name out there. Jennifer Aniston starred in The Leprechaun before she was one of the leads in Friends. Tom Hanks and George Clooney appeared in cheesy '80s slasher fare. There were names who got their start in horror in a way that worked, starring in a classic rather than something mocked. Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, Johnny Depp in A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Kevin Bacon in Friday the 13th come to mind.

Then there's Leonardo DiCaprio. In 1991, the boy who would be king of the world was a 16-year-old actor no one had heard of. He'd done a few small TV roles, even once having an uncredited part in Roseanne, but it wasn't until 1991 that he began to break out. This was the year he became a recurring character on Growing Pains. Before that, however, DiCaprio scored a big part in his first-ever feature film as a kid named Josh. Better yet, he was going to be part of an established franchise that many knew of. Possibly not so great was that this franchise was Critters, the Gremlins-like series of films about small, hedgehog-like alien beings called Crites who roll up into balls to move around and who eat everything in sight, including people. The first film was a minor horror classic, but 1991's Critters 3 is regarded as one of the worst horror films of the 1990s. None of that though was the fault of one of its supporting stars, Leonardo DiCaprio.

RELATED: 10 Celebrities Who Got Their Start in Horror Movies

The 'Critters' Franchise Had Fallen Apart By 'Critters 3'

Image via Sho Films

In 1984, Joe Dante reinvented the monster movie with Gremlins in a horror comedy that gave us pint-sized monsters who were both scary yet funny at the same time. Two years later, Critters was released, and while it's seen as a clone of a better film, Critters was actually written before Gremlins was released. The first film starred Dee Wallace-Stone, who was a major name in the decade thanks to films like The Howling, Cujo, and most notably, Steven Spielberg's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Critters sees the Crites coming to Earth to feast on its residents, with humanoid bounty hunters on their trail. It's genuinely creepy, with the Crites and their big teeth feeling like piranhas on land, but there are a lot of laughs as well, as the Crites speak in a language that was translated to subtitled English on the screen.

The first film did well enough that a sequel came in 1988, Critters 2: The Main Course. It wasn't as successful as the first film, yet it was respected enough by horror fans that a horror franchise was born. Though the first sequel was the last one to debut in theaters, Critters has begot a total of five films and a web series. The quality of the franchise dipped further in each entry, with the fourth film, Critters 4, giving in to the horror-villiain-in-space trope. Before that, in Critters 3, the Crites leaft behind their small town setting of the first two films for the bigger and better of Los Angeles. If only the resulting film was better.

What Role Does Leonardo DiCaprio Play in 'Critters 3'?

Image via Sho Films

The first two Critters movies take place in the small Kansas town of Grover's Bend. The creators of the third film wisely knew they had to do something to switch it up and keep the franchise feeling fresh. And what does a horror film do when they want to spice things up? They change the setting to the big city. This year, both Scream 6 and Evil Dead Rise did that. In 1991, that's exactly what Critters 3 did, leaving the farm life behind for Los Angeles, which should have been fun as it gave its villains so many more people to eat.

DiCaprio, though he looks and sounds like he's 12 in the film, is 16-year-old Josh. We meet him at an RV park, where an RV with a flat tire stops. Inside it are Clifford (John Calvin) and his two kids, teenage daughter, Annie (Aimee Brooks), and younger son, Johnny (Christian and Joseph Cousins). Josh is there with his scumbag snob of a stepdad, Mr. Briggs (William Dennis Hunt). Charlie (Don Keith Opper), an oddball Crite hunter who appears in all four of the original films is there searching for Crites.

The film then moves back to the L.A. apartment building where these people live. Unbeknownst to them, some Crite eggs have gone along for the ride, and they're about to hatch inside a building filled with walking food. One by one, residents are picked off, but they begin fighting back against the critters as they are forced higher up into the building. It's there where DiCaprio appears again with his stepdad, who thankfully is killed by the creatures. Before he does, as stepdad and stepson search through darkened rooms, we see the dramatic beginnings of what DiCaprio would quickly become. Josh is an angry kid around his verbally abusive stepfather. He looks disgusted, and you feel his pain and anger when he's called "sport," and quietly seethes with, "Don't call me, sport." (Which is funny now given that the actor played a character whose most famous phrase is "Old sport.") The drama chops are shown off when his stepdad follows up by calling him a crybaby. Finally, he snaps, and screams, "I hate you. I wish you were dead," and slams a door on Briggs, leaving him in a room where some Crites just so happen to be.

Josh doesn't have a ton to do in Critters 3 but run from the Crites as the remaining residents retreat upward floor by floor. Most of the heavy lifting goes to Annie. After the Crites are blown up at the end, we see Josh with his mom, Betty (Nina Axelrod), as she talks to everyone about building a new place where everyone who is now homeless from the explosion can live. Josh then asks Annie, who has been the main protagonist throughout, to go out with him on a date. She of course says yes. I mean, hello, it's Leonardo DiCaprio!

Leonardo DiCaprio's Career Made It Out of 'Critters 3' in One Piece

Image via Sho Films

While some fun can be found in the first two Critters films, Critters 3 is bad. It gets just a 4.4 average rating on IMDb. Many of the supporting characters are horribly written, but worst of all, it's boring. The critters barely appear for large chunks of the film: it takes half an hour before we see them at all. When they show up, they barely do anything but stand in place and move their arms. There's no passion to the script or the puppetry of the Crites. And like Scream 6 did with New York City, Critters 3 doesn't do anything interesting with its Los Angeles setting.

Josh lived at the end and got the girl. Leonardo DiCaprio's career lived too, and he went on to get many girls (under 25). After appearing in Growing Pains, DiCaprio's film career launched him into a quick mega-stardom. In 1993, he was in This Boy's Life with Robert De Niro and earned an Oscar nomination in What's Eating Gilbert Grape. Though Critters 4 was filmed immediately after the third film, DiCaprio thankfully wasn't part of it, as the franchise continued to lose its way. After the abysmal fourth entry, the franchise sat dormant for 27 years, before resurrecting in 2019, with a forgettable Shudder web series, Critters: A New Binge, and a fifth film, Critters Attack! Both barely made a dent in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio is still the king of the world!