Upon its release, Hocus Pocus wasn’t the pop culture success it is now. Aimed at children, but ending up being a bit darker, the film’s status evolved through the years, thanks to repeated airings on Disney Channel. It now stands as a Halloween staple and finally got a sequel 29 years later. But a key player of the Hocus Pocus cast almost looked very different. In a 2014 interview with Variety, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed he once met with director Kenny Ortega regarding the part of Max Dennison.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Kenny Ortega Met About This 'Hocus Pocus' Role

Image via Disney

In the early 90s, a young Leonardo DiCaprio had some sort of audition with Ortega. He was frank about being in the casting process for two other movies: This Boy's Life and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. DiCaprio has said he was offered a large sum to be in Hocus Pocus. Nevertheless, he went with his gut and decided to decline the offer, as he was determined to get Arnie Grape's part (in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape). The twist? He hadn’t even auditioned yet, but he’d already done his research on how to portray an autistic person with accuracy. Ultimately, he landed the role. It earned him a nomination for the Academy Award, making him one of the ten youngest people to be nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category.

For Kenny Ortega, the meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t all in vain. He stated in an Entertainment Weekly interview that the people from the casting agency told him that, even if he couldn’t have DiCaprio in Hocus Pocus, looking at him would steer him in the right direction. They weren’t wrong, for it was immediately clear he wanted a sincere and fun kid like him for the part. Shortly after, Omri Katz was cast in the lead role of Max Dennison.

Who Is Max Dennison in 'Hocus Pocus'?

Image via Disney

In Hocus Pocus, Max is a teenager whose family just moved from Los Angeles to Salem just in time for Halloween. His parents (Charles Rocket and Stephanie Faracy) force Max to take his sister Dani (Thora Birch) out for trick-or-treating. On the way they stumble upon his crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw), and together they end up at the former house of Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) --the infamous Sanderson sisters. Max’s skepticism and eagerness to impress Allison make him light the legendary black candle, resurrecting the trio of witches (and revealing he's a virgin along the way).

With his cool hairstyle, tie-dye shirt, and Nike shoes, Max was a dreamy teen heartthrob alongside Thackery Binx (Sean Murray). At first, rejecting his little sister, he then went to try to save her at all costs. After all, he realizes their bond is more potent than a bunch of witches and his teen tantrums. Max turned out to be a refreshing take on older brothers in 90s movies.

Why Didn't Leonardo DiCaprio Join the Cast of Hocus Pocus?

Post-Gilbert Grape, DiCaprio’s career blasted off and he went on to lead several blockbusters, including Romeo + Juliet, The Man in the Iron Mask, and Titanic. More recently, he's appeared in the critically acclaimed films Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, working alongside Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino, respectively. He paved his way with each career choice, leading him to be the star he is now. After several snubs, he finally won the Academy Award for his portrayal of Hugh Glass in The Revenant.

It’s a story for the multiverse. We'll never get to see DiCaprio's version of Max, but he certainly fits the part, so what would’ve happened if he took it? Would he go on and be the star he is now? Would there have been a face-off between him and the Sanderson sisters in the sequel? And, more importantly, how smooth would “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus” have sounded with his voice?