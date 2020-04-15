Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Auctioning ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Walk-On Role for Charity

Assuming Paramount doesn’t get cold feet over the budget of Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, there is a chance that you—yes, you, right there, stuck inside—can have a walk-on role in the film. All you have to do is support a good cause.
Killers of the Flower Moon co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are partnering with the All-In Challenge, an organization that offers the chance at massive prizes for those who donate. One hundred percent of your donation will go to either Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, or No Kid Hungry, and you’ll be entered to win not only the walk-on role, but also a trip to the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon. This could either be your big break or just a chance to see 14-time Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese act like an adorable grandfather up close. Win-win situation imho.
Based on a true story, Killers of the Flower Moon revolves around one of the FBI’s first cases, the murders of Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma. Production was set to begin in March, but the coronavirus threw everything into flux, plus there’s also the matter of the film possibly moving to Netflix or Apple due to the ballooning budget.
Check out DiCaprio and De Niro’s announcement video below. To donate, head here. For more on Killers of the Flower Moon, here is Scorsese on why the film is a western.
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?