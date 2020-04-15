Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Auctioning ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Walk-On Role for Charity

Assuming Paramount doesn’t get cold feet over the budget of Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, there is a chance that you—yes, you, right there, stuck inside—can have a walk-on role in the film. All you have to do is support a good cause.

Killers of the Flower Moon co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are partnering with the All-In Challenge, an organization that offers the chance at massive prizes for those who donate. One hundred percent of your donation will go to either Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, or No Kid Hungry, and you’ll be entered to win not only the walk-on role, but also a trip to the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon. This could either be your big break or just a chance to see 14-time Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese act like an adorable grandfather up close. Win-win situation imho.

Based on a true story, Killers of the Flower Moon revolves around one of the FBI’s first cases, the murders of Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma. Production was set to begin in March, but the coronavirus threw everything into flux, plus there’s also the matter of the film possibly moving to Netflix or Apple due to the ballooning budget.

Check out DiCaprio and De Niro’s announcement video below. To donate, head here. For more on Killers of the Flower Moon, here is Scorsese on why the film is a western.