In today’s episode, our hosts Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub give this weekend’s box office rundown as Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon hits theaters. What kind of Oscar buzz is generating with news that Scorsese's latest is going head-to-head with his previous films The Departed and Goodfellas? Check out Perri and Steve's thoughts in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

To start us off, Perri and Steve take a look at the numbers from the weekend’s box office. Scorsese’s three-and-a-half hours-long period epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, debuted to the tune of $23 million domestically and $44 million worldwide. With a pretty killer opening and Scorsese's name attached, Perri and Steve discuss whether this can give Oppenheimer a run for its money when the Oscars come around. Find out their predictions for which nomination categories they think it can snag as well as this weekend's top five at the box office.

Next up is some very exciting news, indeed! Fans of the jam-loving Paddington can finally mark their calendars because Paddington in Peru, the threequel from Dougal Wilson, has set its release date for January 17, 2025! Ben Whishaw will return to provide the voice and snarls of precious Paddington, who will embark on a grand adventure to the Amazon rainforest and mountains of Peru on a visit with his Aunt Lucy, played by Imelda Staunton. The beloved franchise will also welcome Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Emily Mortimer! Finally, Perri and Steve discuss an interesting rumor regarding the world’s most expensive movie poster. There are reportedly only four remaining posters for Fritz Lang’s 1927 sci-fi, Metropolis, and two of them belong to museums. According to THR, the third poster belongs to a private collector, believed to be DiCaprio, but no worries, that fourth one is still up for grabs! You’ll just have to fork over $850,000 for this original, international version, which was only printed on the 3-sheet version. Check out which posters Perri and Steve cherish in their collections and if that fourth Metropolis will be joining one of them in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

