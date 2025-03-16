Few modern actors are as beloved by audiences and highly regarded by critics as Leonardo DiCaprio. The Oscar winner rose to prominence in the '90s, becoming one of the most popular young heartthrobs with movies like Romeo + Juliet and Titanic. The 2000s saw him earn considerable critical acclaim and begin a successful collaboration with Martin Scorsese in movies like The Aviator and The Departed, cementing himself as a true power player in the industry.

However, DiCaprio reached a new level of acclaim in the 2010s, thanks to a strong succession of movies that became modern cinematic icons. The decade saw him finally win the Oscar he had long pursued, continuing his working relationship with Scorsese while working with filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Clint Eastwood, and Quentin Tarantino. This list will rank all eight movies that DiCaprio made throughout the 2010s based on their overall quality, DiCaprio's performance, and their contributions to his resume. Each is important to building the actor's legacy, but some are undeniably stronger than others. Only narrative features will count, meaning the list will not include any documentaries or short films.

8 'J. Edgar' (2011)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Even great directors like Clint Eastwood have failures, and boy, did he fail with J. Edgar. This bland and woefully misguided political biopic chronicles the career of infamous FBI director J. Edgard Hoover, whose life is marked by controversy. The story tracks his duties in the FBI, serving through eight presidents and three wars, emphasizing his relationships with his loyal secretary (Naomi Watts) and his constant "companion" (Armie Hammer).

Aside from the jumpscare that is Armie Hammer, J. Edgar is a bad movie, plain and simple. Eastwood opts for a by-the-numbers approach to the story, attempting to humanize Hoover through his complex dynamic with his mother (an utterly wasted Judi Dench) and his apparent romantic affair with Hammer's Clyde Tolson. Yet, the efforts are for naught, as the film screams Oscar bait in every scene. DiCaprio is also at his hammiest in the role, especially when buried under the old man makeup during the scenes in Hoover's twilight years. Rarerly has the actor seemed more out of place.