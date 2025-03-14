Leonardo DiCaprio has had one of the most acclaimed and high-quality careers of many modern actors, cementing his status as one of the all-time greats and a symbol of exceptional filmmaking ever since his humble beginnings in the 1990s. Many of his movies have not only been substantial box-office successes but have seen widespread critical acclaim and massive consideration from various awards bodies. The Academy Awards in particular have not been shy about their love for DiCaprio and his filmography, with him receiving 6 different acting nominations across each era of his career.

Whether it be the Academy's specific love for DiCaprio's work or DiCaprio's ability to star in brilliantly crafted films, many of DiCaprio's cinematic outings have been in contention for the biggest award of the night, Best Picture. These nominations range from middling projects largely elevated by DiCaprio's involvement to massive cinematic feats that are not only cornerstones of DiCaprio's career but emblematic of wider film culture as a whole. Especially with his plans to star in Paul Thomas Anderson's newest film this year, this streak of Academy success seems to be far from over.

10 'Don't Look Up' (2021)

Directed by Adam McKay

Image via Netflix

A destructively chaotic satire of climate change from acclaimed director Adam McKay, Don't Look Up's messaging and ideals certainly align with DiCaprio's push and care for the climate change movement. As opposed to McKay's other Best Picture-nominated films that were comedic retellings of real-life people and events, Don't Look Up weaves an original sci-fi satire in hopes of pushing for change in an ever-divided world. The film sees DiCaprio alongside Jennifer Lawrence as they play a duo of scientists on a media tour after discovering an apocalypse-causing comet heading towards Earth.

While the film itself goes about its good-intentioned messaging uniquely, the symbolic parallels often manage to fall flat due to the brash, mean-spirited nature of the film. The comical absurdity of its satirical caricatures at points proves to be too ridiculous to take seriously, overall having the tone and anger of a vicious social media argument. Both DiCaprio himself and the rest of the wasted A-list cast do as much as they can to elevate the material, yet it isn't enough to save it from being one of the worst films nominated at the 94th Academy Awards.