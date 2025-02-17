10 'What’s Eating Gilbert Grape' (1993)
Directed by Lasse Hallström
What's Eating Gilbert Grape follows the titular Gilbert Grape (Johnny Depp), a young man burdened with the responsibilities of caring for his dysfunctional family in a small boring town. Gilbert juggles his dead-end job at a grocery store, the weight of looking after his obese mother (Darlene Cates), and his mentally challenged younger brother Arnie (Leonardo DiCaprio), whose unpredictable behavior keeps everyone on edge.
DiCaprio’s portrayal of Arnie is an astonishing display of his talents from early in his career. At just 19 years old, he delivered a raw and authentic performance that earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. His sensitive depiction of Arnie is filled with nuance and sincerity, bringing a humanity that avoids caricature. Under Lasse Hallström’s understated direction, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape delicately balances moments of heartbreak and humor, becoming a deeply emotional portrait of family dynamics. This film cemented DiCaprio as a talent to watch, and his performance remains one of the most memorable in his illustrious career.
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
- Release Date
- December 17, 1993
- Runtime
- 118 minutes
- Director
- Lasse Hallström
- Writers
- Peter Hedges
- Producers
- Alan C. Blomquist, Bertil Ohlsson, David Matalon
Cast
-
Gilbert Grape
-
Becky
-
