Leonardo DiCaprio has established himself as one of the most iconic actors of his generation. He has transformed himself from a teen heartthrob to an actor who is able to tackle any complex character. His collaborations with some of cinema's greatest directors, including Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Christopher Nolan, have resulted in Paul Thomas Anderson. Over the years, DiCaprio has become synonymous with high quality performances, earning him critical acclaim and awards. From his breakout role in Titanic to his Oscar-winning role in The Revenant, DiCaprio's career has been defined by his ability to completely immerse himself in a role. This article highlights ten of his most essential films, spanning iconic blockbusters, Oscar-winning films, and transformative performances that have left a mark on cinema and audiences. These are DiCaprio's most essential films that you should watch.

10 'What’s Eating Gilbert Grape' (1993)

Directed by Lasse Hallström

What's Eating Gilbert Grape follows the titular Gilbert Grape (Johnny Depp), a young man burdened with the responsibilities of caring for his dysfunctional family in a small boring town. Gilbert juggles his dead-end job at a grocery store, the weight of looking after his obese mother (Darlene Cates), and his mentally challenged younger brother Arnie (Leonardo DiCaprio), whose unpredictable behavior keeps everyone on edge.

DiCaprio’s portrayal of Arnie is an astonishing display of his talents from early in his career. At just 19 years old, he delivered a raw and authentic performance that earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. His sensitive depiction of Arnie is filled with nuance and sincerity, bringing a humanity that avoids caricature. Under Lasse Hallström’s understated direction, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape delicately balances moments of heartbreak and humor, becoming a deeply emotional portrait of family dynamics. This film cemented DiCaprio as a talent to watch, and his performance remains one of the most memorable in his illustrious career.