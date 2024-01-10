The Big Picture Paul Thomas Anderson's newest project with DiCaprio and Penn is set to be his most commercial attempt yet.

Paul Thomas Anderson has his newest project, and it looks set to be his most commercial attempt to date, after Warner Bros. greenlit the production of an as-yet-untitled movie for the director which will begin filming next weekend. The movie will star Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, alongside Regina Hall, and is based off a script written by Anderson himself. Deadline were the first to exclusively report the news. The film is also said to feature an extensive ensemble cast, which has yet to be finalised.

The movie's title has not been revealed yet, and details about the plot are being kept confidential. However, it is known to be set in modern times and is considered the most mainstream project Anderson has undertaken to date, featuring a budget appropriate to both the scope of the film and the cast he is looking to add. This project emerged from the partnership that Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chair/CEOs of Warner Bros Picture Group, formed with PTA during the production of Licorice Pizza at MGM. That film received three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Director for PTA.

DiCaprio has just come off Killers of the Flower Moon for Martin Scorsese, while he is attached to another project with the director — The Wager — which follows the journey of a group of 30 men who survive a shipwreck and struggle for survival on a deserted island, only to face accusations of rebellion upon their return. Penn's most recent work is the Christy Hall-directed Daddio, in which he stars alongside Dakota Johnson, while he's also part of Gonzo Girl which was directed by Patricia Arquette and is produced by his future co-star, Regina Hall.

What Has Paul Thomas Anderson Directed?

Anderson is an acclaimed director, who has received nominations for 11 Oscars, among numerous other awards. His filmography is masterful, and the prospect of working with an actor in the calibre of DiCaprio in his prime is an exciting one for fans. Most recently, Anderson directed Licorice Pizza, while his previous film, Phantom Thread, was nominated for six Academy Awards, with the performances of Daniel Day-Lewis and Lesley Manville particularly acclaimed. Day-Lewis also won an Oscar for Anderson in his iconic turn as Daniel Plainview in 2007's There Will Be Blood, while the director's earlier works Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch-Drunk Love continue to stand the test of time.

Collider will have more updates on Anderson's newest film as they are released. Phanton Thread is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

