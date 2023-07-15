It seems every actor in Hollywood must contend with the world of superheroes. Joaquin Phoenix turned down Doctor Strange, only to win an Oscar for playing the Joker; Florence Pugh quickly turned success in critically acclaimed independent movies into taking over the mantel as Black Widow; and even famed grump Harrison Ford was unable to resist a call from Kevin Fiege. While the scope of superhero movies has begun to reach international actors (including the legend Tony Yeung), at least one actor has yet to be courted by Marvel or DC. Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in one of the biggest movies of all time and only received increasing critical acclaim throughout his tenure as a movie star, all of which has afforded him the opportunity to be picky with the projects he selects. However, early in his career, he did not have that luxury and once considered the role of Batman's boy wonder, Robin.

How Did Leonardo DiCaprio Get Into Acting?

Every actor has to start somewhere, and for Leonardo DiCaprio, that start was Growing Pains. His recurring role on the family sitcom was quickly overshadowed almost immediately after his move to films. After a false start in Critters 3, DiCaprio had his breakout year in 1993, beginning with This Boy's Life. This Boy's Life, a coming-of-age story about a young man dealing with an abusive stepfather, not only gave DiCaprio a chance to show off his talent as a dramatic actor but also the chance to work with legendary performers, putting him toe-to-toe with Ellen Barkin and Robert DeNiro (for the first of many times). While the film doesn't reach the same heights as some of his other pre-Titanic work, This Boy's Life kickstarted DiCaprio as a serious movie actor. But his real breakthrough came with his second film in 1993.

DiCaprio played a supporting role in another coming-of-age drama that year, What's Eating Gilbert Grape? Despite the lead of the movie being Johnny Depp, DiCaprio's was the performance everyone came out of the movie talking about. His character, Arnie, is the mentally disabled little brother that Depp's Gilbert must take care of in the wake of a deceased father and absentee mother. While the film was positively received, most of the attention was focused on DiCaprio's remarkable performance. In his review of the film, Roger Ebert said, "his performance succeeds in being both convincing and likable. We can see both why he's almost impossible to live with, and why Gilbert and the rest of the Grapes choose to, with love." The film was a critical though not commercial hit, but despite that, DiCaprio garnered so much attention (some audiences are rumored to have believed this young, near-unknown actor, actually was mentally disabled) that he received his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In a tough year with stacked competition, from Ralph Fiennes in awards juggernaut Schindler's List to winner Tommy Lee Jones in the popular hit The Fugitive, DiCaprio failed to take home the gold, but his role in Grape led to great opportunities.

Joel Schumacher Was Interested in Leonardo DiCaprio For His Batman Movie

Though he turned down the lead role in Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus in order to star in Grape, DiCaprio was not at a loss for follow-up roles. His two critical starring roles in 1993 made him a hot commodity which landed him lead roles in the teen drama about drug addiction The Basketball Diaries, the historical drama Total Eclipse, and the show-off supporting role as a young gunslinger in Sam Raimi's western The Quick and the Dead. While none brought DiCaprio the same level of critical acclaim, each furthered his star power and continued to submit him as a heartthrob. It's no wonder Warner Bros. and Joel Schumacher wanted to sign him on to the next Batman movie.

While Batman Returns was a hit, it wasn't nearly as big as the 1989 Batman, and its darker tone, directly from Tim Burton's vision, made the movie less marketable (there was controversy with parents complaining about McDonald's tie-in toy line as well.) As reported in Forbes, Warner Bros wanted the follow-up Batman movie (because, of course, they were still going to make another) to make "Batman heroic and the film overall more accessible to family audiences." Burton stepped down from directing, with Keaton soon to follow, which led the way to Joel Schumacher being brought on, having proven to make commercial hits like The Lost Boys and Flatliners. Part of the lighter tone resulted in Batman's famed sidekick joining him once more on the big screen. Originally written to be a part of Batman Returns, Marlon Wayans was cast (and paid!) for a role that was cut when the movie was deemed too crowded, and while Wayans was still signed to play the role, Schumacher decided to open up the casting call.

Leonardo DiCaprio Was Considered for Robin But He Didn't Want the Role

Before Chris O'Donnell landed the part of Robin, many young actors at the time were considered for the role of boy-wonder. Matt Damon was even used as a possible alternative when negotiating salaries with O'Donnell went awry. But in 2015, DiCaprio revealed that he was not only considered but met with Schumacher to discuss the role. When asked about it in an interview with ShortList, DiCaprio confirms the rumor that a meeting with Schumacher happened, but that was the end of that. There was never a screen test or costume fitting like Wayans had as DiCaprio was never that interested in the part. Per Leo, "As I recall I took the meeting, but didn’t want to play the role. Joel Schumacher is a very talented director but I don’t think I was ready for anything like that." When the interview follows up asking if he feels he dodged a bullet, he simply chuckles before the next question.

Instead of Robin, DiCaprio went on to appear in Baz Luhrmann's kinetic William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet with Clare Danes and reunite with Robert DeNiro in the family drama Marvin's Room. Most importantly, though, not appearing in Batman Forever freed up any commitment to the reviled 1997 sequel Batman & Robin, and meant he could star in, not only the biggest film of 1997 but one of the biggest films of all time: Titanic.

Would Leonardo DiCaprio Ever Play a Superhero?

The ShortList interview also confirms DiCaprio was in talks to play Anakin Skywalker and Spider-Man. For both roles, Dicaprio didn't feel ready to take on the mantle of such famed characters, but he took the meetings. When pressed about whether he would ever be interested in playing a superhero, Dicaprio didn't say no. "You never know. They’re getting better and better as far as complex characters in these movies. I haven’t yet. But no, I don’t rule out anything." And while that may excite fans of the superhero genre and Dicaprio, hopes shouldn't be too high if Timothée Chalamet is to be believed. When talking to British Vogue, Chalamet recalls DiCaprio's two-part bit of advice for this generation's rising young male idol, "No hard drugs and no superhero movies." But maybe someday things will come full circle and Warner Bros. will announce "Next year, Leonardo Dicaprio in DC's Nightwing!"