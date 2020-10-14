Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande Join Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

Holy moly! Adam McKay has hinted he’d be putting together an A-list ensemble for his upcoming Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, and he wasn’t messing around, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep are set to join fellow Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett along with Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Tomer Sisley and Rob Morgan.

Don’t Look Up is described as a sci-fi satire that follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. In addition to writing and directing duties, McKay is also producing the film with Kevin Messick via their Hyperobject Industries banner. Like DiCaprio, McKay cares about the environment and has sounded the alarm on climate change, so I’m sure he pitched this project to these A-listers as being for a good cause — the future of our planet. Maybe we’ll even see Chalamet in a bubble bath this time around, based on how McKay used Margot Robbie in The Big Short to explain heady concepts to audiences.

McKay built the ensemble around Lawrence, while Collider first reported Blanchett’s casting back in May, and Morgan joined the cast in early September. DiCaprio’s involvement had long been rumored, but that was back when McKay had planned to start filming in April. The pandemic pushed the production, and DiCaprio was forced to wait and see if he could squeeze Don’t Look Up into his schedule before he had to go off and shoot Martin Scorsese‘s crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon.

That project is in the works at Apple, while Don’t Look Up is a Netflix production, meaning that DiCaprio — the world’s biggest movie star — will make his next two films for streaming services. Both will likely receive a theatrical release of some kind, provided theaters are still around by the time these two films open, but what’s become clear during this pandemic is that streamers have proven much more nimble than the major studios when it comes to restarting production.

Streep, Chalamet and Hill all have a history with Netflix, as Chalamet starred in The King and Hill starred in Maniac, while Streep will soon be seen in The Prom. Grande and Kid Cudi are both well-known crossover stars from the music world, and not only is it great to see Morgan land a substantial part like this, but I’m happy for Perry as well, as he has largely steered clear of high-profile projects since saying goodbye to Friends in 2004. To check out the first images from The Prom, which will debut on the streaming service later this year, click here.