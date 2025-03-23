Leonardo DiCaprio remains one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, consistently working with the top directors and drawing big crowds to movie theaters. The movie star is said to have multiple films in the pipeline, with some near completion and others still in the early stages of development. They range from a movie about a lost dog to a Scorsese crime epic and an action-packed new film from Paul Thomas Anderson.

Unsurprisingly, many of these films are bound to generate significant hype as they draw closer. DiCaprio is widely regarded among the last proper movie stars whose name alone is a draw, so any time he premieres a new film, it's a true cinematic event. With this in mind, this list looks at all of Leo's incoming movies and ranks them based on anticipation. Even if the least significant of them is sure to make quite a splash, cementing his reputation as a titan of the silver screen.

5 'Howl'

Directed by Elias E. Merhige

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

DiCaprio is set to produce this environmental fable alongside legendary primatologist Jane Goodall. Howl will be a live-action movie about an abandoned family dog and a young wolf, presenting their stories from the animals' perspectives. The dog becomes stranded in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, and the two must work together to stay alive. It sounds like a more dramatic, realistic riff on The Fox and the Hound. Having a dog as the central viewpoint character is pretty intriguing.

DiCaprio has long been involved with environmental activism, so this movie seems like an extension of that. As Jenniffer Davisson, DiCaprio's producing partner at Appian Way Productions, explains: "We hope this film encourages people to understand and appreciate the inextricable relationship between us humans and the natural wildlife that surrounds us." At this point, Howl is set to be directed by Elias E. Merhige, best known for making the Gothic horror Shadow of the Vampire with Willem Defoe and John Malkovich.

4 Damien Chazelle's Evel Knievel Biopic

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Image via Wikimedia Commons

DiCaprio is reportedly in talks to star in Damien Chazelle's upcoming Evel Knievel biopic. Probably the most famous stuntman of all time, Knievel became famous for his daring motorcycle jumps, breaking countless records and bones. However, Knievel's later years were shadowed by controversy, and he wound up doing jail time. Chazelle seems like a good fit to tell his story, as the La La Land director is deft at handling both emotional depth and visual spectacle. His previous biopic, First Man, came out really well, so fans will likely have high hopes for this intriguing project.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the film's script is being written by William Monahan, the screenwriter who penned The Departed and Kingdom of Heaven. If this biopic is anything like those movies, it should be stellar. There have also been reports that Adrien Brody is being considered for the part in the movie. It could be a lot of fun to see these two stars on screen together.