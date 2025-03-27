If you want to brainstorm iconic actors well known for their work in the Western genre, Leonardo DiCaprio probably isn’t going to be one of the first names that pops into mind (you’re more likely to think of someone like Clint Eastwood or John Wayne). DiCaprio’s one of those actors who’s appeared in a wide range of movies throughout his acting career, including romantic epics (Titanic), intense crime films (The Departed), and dramedies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The last of those has him playing an actor known for acting in Westerns on TV, and grappling with the idea of appearing in spaghetti Westerns as a way to stay relevant, but the film itself can’t be called an actual Western.

As such, there are just four Western movies starring Leonardo DiCaprio to date, but they’re all interesting in their own ways, and remain worth talking about and watching. Each was made by a different director with their own distinctive style, and it’s honestly hard to compare the bunch of them beyond saying “They’re all generally Westerns or have Western elements” and “They all feature DiCaprio in starring roles.” In any event, they’re ranked below, starting with the pretty good and ending with the pretty great.

4 'The Quick and the Dead' (1995)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Consider this one more underrated than “bad” in the traditional sense, even if it’s ranked last here. The Quick and the Dead might not be quite as good as the other Westerns that star Leonardo DiCaprio, but it still has a ton to offer, and is better than its last-place position might imply. It’s got a good deal of over-the-top action and style, thanks to Sam Raimi being the director, and there's a simple yet interesting premise here, too, that revolves around a quick-drawn tournament held inside a small town that gets increasingly more high-stakes (and deadlier) as it goes along.

Sharon Stone plays the lead role here, and Gene Hackman probably steals the show as the villain (in a very Unforgiven kind of way), but Leonardo DiCaprio is quite good here too, playing an ambitious young gunslinger known as The Kid. If you’re curious to see what a Sam Raimi Western would look like, then The Quick and the Dead is a must-watch, and even with it being a little uneven and occasionally too chaotic for its own good, a large chunk of it’s exceedingly fun, not to mention gleefully unpredictable.