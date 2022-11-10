Peacock's new crime series, Leopard Skin, follows a criminal gang as their jewelry heist goes wrong following a Police ambush. On the run, they look for a place to hide out and find themselves in a beachside home and must make the occupants cooperate. The series reunites The Haunting of Bly Manor stars Carla Gugino and Amelia Eve, as well as The Walking Dead stars Margot Bingham and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The gang is made up of Nora Arnezeder (Safe House), Bingham (The Walking Dead), and Gentry White (Jett), as they force their way into the beach house after their heist goes wrong, they take Gugino (The Haunting Of Hill House) and Gaite Jansen (Peaky Blinders) hostage. Things heat up even more when more guests arrive at the house, who are also taken as hostages. The guests include Philip Winchester (Rogue), Amelia Eve (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Ana de la Reguera (Knives Out). As the trailer progresses, we learn that the gang may struggle to control the group they have taken hostage and to trust each other, as diamonds go missing and accusations fly.

At the start of the trailer, we see that the gang is ambushed by the police, suggesting they were set up by the man who organized the crime, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), only adding another layer to the mystery at hand. The short trailer hints at betrayals, lust, mysteries, and revelations as these characters seemingly grow more and more unhinged as tensions rise.

Image via Peacock

Leopard Skin consists of eight episodes and is directed by Sebastian Gutierrez (Elizabeth Harvest) and is executive produced by Gutierrez, Stuart Ford (Dredd), Lourdes Diaz (The Tinder Swindler), Miguel A. Palos (Midway), and Carla Gugino. The show joins Peacock's lineup of original programming, which includes drama shows such as Bel-Air, a dramatic retelling of the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The Girl in the Woods, a supernatural horror show. The platform also features comedy shows such as the Saved By The Bell revival show and The Resort, a crime comedy show. In addition to Leopard Skin, upcoming shows on Peacock include Irreverent, a crime thriller, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, a comedy-drama, and Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, a crime docuseries.

All eight episodes of Leopard Skin are set to release on Peacock on November 17, 2022. You can watch the trailer for the new series down below.

Here's the official synopsis for Leopard Skin: