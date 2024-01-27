Of all the filmmakers who’ve risen to prominence in the past few decades, few have been as singular, strange, alienating, and enigmatic as Leos Carax. This French filmmaker isn’t prolific by any means, with a feature film directing career that’s now lasted for 40 years, yet has seen the release of only six features and one collaboration with two other directors on an anthology feature film (plus some assorted short films). Still, it’s a case of quality over quantity, because just about everything Carax has put his stamp on has been compelling, odd, remarkable, or all of the above.

He's a filmmaker who likes to explore dark romantic storylines, commentate on the medium of film itself with his films, and simply make striking and unique experiences that few other directors are capable of doing. As such, his work certainly isn’t for everyone, and even those who like most of his films might not find themselves liking all of his movies. What follows is an attempt to rank the seven strange feature films Carax has been credited with directing, starting with the oddly ambitious yet flawed and ending with the oddly excellent.

7 'Pola X' (1999)

Starring: Guillaume Depardieu, Yekaterina Golubeva, Catherine Deneuve

Image via AMLF

Perhaps befitting its title, in some strange way, Pola X is likely to be Leo Carax’s most polarizing film, sort of riding the line between being an extreme romance movie and an intense psychological drama, and a film filled with dark and uncomfortable moments. Pola X follows a young writer who feels like his life has become static and boring, revolving around the intense and strange relationship he enters into with a woman who claims to be his sister. From there, things just get even stranger and disquieting, with the film arguably being the most extreme thing Carax has ever directed.

This uncompromising approach to telling a story that, even on the surface level, is bizarre (and really gets much, much worse as it goes along) does make Pola X difficult to recommend, though, at the very least, it is unlike anything else out there. Within his filmography, it’s thematically dark even by his standards, and is similarly murky when it comes to the visuals, perhaps intentionally not looking as sleek or appealing as most of his other films. Fans of out-there arthouse movies might find things to appreciate in Pola X, but for most viewers, it will be a challenging watch.

Buy on Amazon

6 'Boy Meets Girl' (1984)

Starring: Denis Lavant, Mireille Perrier, Carroll Brooks

Image via Cinecom Pictures

With a title as simple as Boy Meets Girl, this 1984 feature film debut is perhaps one of the more approachable Leos Carax movies, even though it is still a little odd and potentially alienating. It’s a dark coming-of-age drama/romance movie, following a heartbroken young man after his girlfriend leaves him and strikes up a romance with his best friend, essentially ending that friendship, too. He eventually crosses paths with a young woman who’s recently faced recent heartbreak herself, and the two bond over their shared traumas, growing gradually closer all the while.

It might sound like Boy Meets Girl has the potential to be a sweet or breezy film, but it’s rather hard-edged and gritty as far as romance movies go, showing right away that Carax is a filmmaker who can be as cynical as he can be offbeat. Boy Meets Girl doesn’t reach the heights of many films to come from the French director, but it is quite good considering it was his first feature, and is also noteworthy for starring a young Denis Lavant, who’s since starred in four more directorial efforts by Carax (the two are almost like a French Scorsese + De Niro).

Watch on Criterion

5 'Tokyo!' (2008)

Directors: Michel Gondry, Bong Joon-ho, Leos Carax

Image via Liberation Entertainment

Alongside Bong Joon-ho (of Best Picture-winning Parasite fame) and Michel Gondry (best known for directing Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), Leos Carax was a credited director on Tokyo!, a bizarre yet intriguing anthology film. These stories are defined by all taking place in the titular city, as well as all being remarkably strange and offbeat, blending surreal sights with elements that are sometimes funny and sometimes downbeat. That’s both the thrill and a potential pitfall of the anthology film format; you don’t really know what you’re going to get.

Bong Joon-ho and Gondry both get a little weird in their segments, but Carax takes the cake for directing the most bizarre section of Tokyo! His segment was partially reused in a later film of his from 2012 (more on that later), and revolves around a strange creature (played by Denis Lavant) emerging from a sewer and terrorizing various Tokyo citizens. It’s hard to work out exactly what Leos Carax is trying to say with this absurd fantasy/dark comedy/legal drama short, but it’s undeniably memorable, for better or worse, and a valuable part of making Tokyo! an engaging anthology movie.

Watch on Tubi

4 'Annette' (2021)

Starring: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg

Image via UGC Distribution

An English-language film with big stars like Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard attached to it, it’s not too hard to see why, on the surface, Annette is likely the most well-known Leos Carax film. It’s also his most recent, and was notably written by Ron and Russell Mael, best known as the music duo Sparks (with Annette being the first feature film they’ve written). Yet for better or worse, Annette might also be one of his most perplexing and disturbing, following how the lives of two creative people are forever changed when they give birth to a strange child: the titular Annette.

Annette is a puppet. Annette, the character and the movie, are creepy. Adam Driver’s character is a terrible stand-up comedian, and it’s hard to know whether the movie knows this or not. It gets very dark at points, both thematically and visually. It’s also, perplexingly, a musical, with some songs being great while others seem to be purposefully annoying (that’s perhaps on-brand for Sparks, actually). Yet despite all this, or maybe because of it, Annette is strangely engrossing for much of its runtime, and those who appreciate offbeat cinema owe it to themselves to check it out at least once.

Watch on Amazon

3 'The Lovers on the Bridge' (1991)

Starring: Juliette Binoche, Denis Lavant, Klaus-Michael Grüber

Image via Gaumont

Of the various movies Leos Carax has directed that revolve around romance, The Lovers on the Bridge is perhaps his most intense effort. The two lead characters have both lived tragic lives, and have each found themselves homeless and living around the Pont Neuf in Paris. They find some solace together, owing to the way both have troubled pasts, yet various complications in life continue getting in the way of what could be a genuine romance, leading to confusion, tension, and heartbreak.

The Lovers on the Bridge is strange and grim, and though it’s not an easy watch (what Leos Carax film is, really), it’s visually quite stunning at times, and the lead performances of Juliette Binoche and Denis Lavant are great. It’s one of the best and most striking arthouse films of the 1990s, and those who don’t mind something a little challenging ought to give it a shot. This should perhaps be done even before checking out some other acclaimed films by Carax, because the way this one’s so centered on two characters does allow it to be a little more approachable.

Watch on Amazon

2 'Mauvais Sang' (1986)

Starring: Juliette Binoche, Denis Lavant, Michel Piccoli

Image via AAA Classics

Made just a couple of years after Boy Meets Girl, Mauvais Sang (or “Bad Blood,” when translated to English) represented a huge step forward in quality for Leos Carax, being more stylish, emotional, impactful, and ambitious than his already solid debut feature had. It’s hard to break down just what kind of movie Mauvais Sang is when it comes to genre, as it’s got a little drama and the edgy sort of romance his other films have. Yet this 1986 movie also functions like a unique crime film, and it has something of a dystopian setting, too, taking place in the near future (though not quite being a work of science fiction).

Things revolve around heists, an odd sexually transmitted disease that only affects those who have emotionless sex, and a potential cure for said disease everyone wants their hands on. It’s a film that introduces a host of interesting characters and concepts before making them all clash together, interweaving and mixing together in a whole heap of interesting ways. The results are chaotic but controlled just enough so that Mauvais Sang never loses the plot. It’s a youthful film made by a director in his 20s, with a generally young cast, and it feels like a young people’s film in the best possible way; naïve, uncompromising, all-over-the-place, but always passionate and fascinating.

Watch on Hoopla

1 'Holy Motors' (2012)

Starring: Denis Lavant, Édith Scob, Eva Mendes

Image via Les Films du Losange

Arthouse movies don’t get much more arthouse than 2012’s Holy Motors, which is Leos Carax’s strangest and most intoxicating film; one that’s impossible not to get wrapped up in, no matter how strange it gets. The plot here differs a little from the usual dark/dreary romance narratives Carax has tackled in most of his other films, with the premise here involving one unusual man being driven to a series of increasingly unusual jobs with an even more unusual female accomplice behind the wheel. The film spans approximately one day, and without much of a comprehensible plot through most of Holy Motors, it really is just a collection of odd jobs done by an odd man for hard-to-comprehend reasons.

And yet Holy Motors is strangely riveting nonetheless, feeling like a surreal trip, or even a fever dream, with hypnotic camerawork, alarmingly imaginative sequences, and Denis Lavant at his absolute best as the central man on his missions. It’s best to just let the atmosphere and oddities of Holy Motors wash over you, and try to make something of it after the startling final scene is over… or perhaps read other people’s interpretations, because much commentary has been devoted to this film. It’s fascinating and utterly unique, and can claim to be Carax’s boldest and best film made to date.

Holy Motors Release Date July 2, 2012 Director Leos Carax Cast Denis Lavant , Edith Scob , Eva Mendes , Kylie Minogue , Elise Lhomeau , Jeanne Disson Runtime 116 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Tubi

NEXT: Great Movies That Didn’t Receive a Single Oscar Nomination